Photo Story: Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project continues at Fort McCoy

Decent weather and more construction progress on the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy helped the project to reach 94 percent completion — up 4 percent from mid-November, according to a recent update from Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy.
As recent as early June, the project was at 40 percent complete, and at early October it was 80 percent done. Now the project is at 94 percent done as of Dec. 8, Green said in his weekly Dec. 8 update.
Green stated in his update that current work included interior finishes; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work; exterior finishing work, continued connection of solar panels, and other types of wrap-up work.
He even noted some floors were getting their first coat of wax.
Overall, the contract for the project, totaling nearly $12 million, was awarded June 9, 2022, and construction operations began a more than a year ago in August 2022. The current contract completion date is still set for February 2024.
This project is the first of three planned brigade headquarters buildings projects, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) in a past news article. The plan is to build four barracks buildings — two are already completed and a third has started, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.
Harrie also said in previous articles that this project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.
