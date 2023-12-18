66 SFS provide demo during CARE event

WORCESTER, Mass. --

The 66th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog team met with students from South High Community School in Worcester, Massachusetts, during a Committed Augmentee Recruiting Effort, or CARE, event Nov. 17.



The CARE program initiative helps 319th Recruiting Squadron recruiters meet annual goals by inviting currently-serving Airmen and Guardians in non-recruiting backgrounds to speak with students.



“As recruiter augmentees, we look to identify talented individuals [who can] share their own Air Force experience, as well as provide valuable insights to help potential Airmen make informed decisions about their careers,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramon, MWD trainer and NCO in charge for the CARE augmentee program at Hanscom AFB.



319 RCS officials implemented the augmentee program so that Airmen and Guardians could be part of a vital mission by inspiring and engaging the next generation.



The Worcester event provided a chance to showcase security forces and allow students to get a closer look at a military working dog in action.



“We understand that not everyone is trained in recruiting, so with the guidance of the 319th Recruiting Squadron, I provided a condensed training curriculum to ensure the augmentees have the necessary skills,” said Ramon.



In addition to recruiting, volunteer augmentees gain skills in communication, leadership, and teamwork, according to Ramon.



According to officials, the goal of the program is to support recruiting activities by connecting with local communities and gathering contact information of individuals who may be interested in joining the Department of the Air Force.



“CARE augmentee personnel are selected for each event on a volunteer basis, but good candidates are those who are passionate at what they do in the Air Force and want to share that enthusiasm with the younger generations,” said Ramon.



Staff Sgt. Benjamin Huntley, 66 SFS MWD handler, volunteered to assist in the demonstration.



“I participated in this demo to showcase the abilities of the military working dog,” he said. “When I was in high school, I visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord [in Washington state] and saw a dog demo that motivated me to join the Air Force and enter this career field.”



Huntley brought his retired MWD Dylan to the event which allowed the students to not only see a military working dog perform tasks, but to take photos with Dylan as well.



Officer Jonathan Stearns, 66 SFS MWD handler, also participated in the event with 66 SFS MWD Frida.



“I enjoy doing demo events because I think it really showcases the capabilities of a dog team,” he said. “It’s also always enjoyable to see people smile whenever they see Frida.”



For more information about the CARE program at Hanscom, contact Ramon at 781-225-6593 or matthew.ramon@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:31 Story ID: 461146 Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Hometown: SOUTH WORCESTER, MA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 66 SFS provide demo during CARE event, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.