Service Members of the Year honored in Anaheim

by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman

California National Guard Public Affairs



Jan. 26, 2023



ANAHEIM, Calif. – California Military Department Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, civilians, and family members gathered en masse Saturday, Jan. 21, in Anaheim, to recognize their own and laud the highest performers of the department's state and federal components during its formerly-annual Service Member of the Year Banquet.



It was the first en masse gathering for the Cal Guard since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the globe a few weeks after Cal Guard's 2020 iteration of the banquet. No banquet was planned in 2021 as the pandemic stretched into its second year, and a 2022 banquet was planned but shuttered once the virus's Omicron variant surged after the holidays.



"Everybody looks great in their uniforms," U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Beevers, Cal Guard's acting adjutant general, told the crowd of about 800 people.



"I've got to tell you, after two years of COVID, I was pretty nervous when I put this thing on tonight. I'm not going to lie," he said with a chuckle while referring to his mess dress uniform, which was largely unneeded once the world's social scene gave way to social distancing.



Beevers then introduced one of the night's two keynote speakers, Sen. Richard Roth, a retired U.S. Air Force major general who now represents the California state senate’s 31st senate district in Southern California's Inland Empire area.



"It’s truly an honor to be here to recognize your service and the sacrifices you make for all of the rest of us, all of the time," Roth said.



"Despite challenge after challenge and crisis after crisis the past few years, including some very, very recently, your performance has been simply extraordinary," he continued. "That should not be a surprise to anyone given who you are and where you come from."



Roth touted the Guard's earliest beginnings in Concord, Massachusetts, and its involvement in all of the nation’s conflicts since then, including a special notation of the 40th Infantry Division's front-line service in Korea.



"Our nation and this state haven’t stopped relying on the Guard and each and every one of you to safeguard lives and property in our communities stateside and to ensure freedom around the world," Roth said.



"From Haiti, Bosnia, Kosovo and to Iraq and Afghanistan, from Homeland Defense to counter drug, counter terrorism, cyber security, from feeding the needy and providing medical support during this most recent COVID pandemic, to conducting search and rescue operations, most recently, and battling wildfires around this state, you do just that, every single day," he said.



After Roth's remarks, Cal Guard's Command Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Adjutant General, Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Williams, introduced longtime friend and mentor, SEA Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau.



Whitehead spoke about the nominees, noting their biographies in the event program and calling them all "rock stars."



"If you are in a sea of rock stars and you can emerge as a winner, you are outstanding," Whitehead said.



Whitehead, the National Guard Bureau's senior enlisted service member, then read the Soldier's Creed, suggesting it needs another stanza.



"There’s one thing that needs to be added to that," Whitehead said. "I am a proud citizen of the community I represent that makes up the great state of California."



"That is you," he told the crowd. "Wildfires, flooding, rescues, not only here but across the state, across the nation."



Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen do phenomenal work across this nation," Whitehead said. "They have careers, they have families, they have community commitments, but they find a way to give their absolute best."



Whitehead emphasized the Guard's roots in local communities.



"They go off and do their absolute best because they know they're coming back. They're not worried about coming back to a cheer or hurrah," he said. "They just want to come back to home."



Following keynote presentations and dinner, each component's service members of the year winners was announced.The California Army National Guard recognized Spc. Alejandro Mendoza, a cannon crew member with Alpha Battery, 1-144th Field Artillery, 100th Troop Command, as its Soldier of the Year.



Staff Sgt. Eliodoro Carranza, who serves as military police in the 270th Military Police Company, 49th Military Police Brigade, earned distinction as the California Army National Guard's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



The California Air National Guard recognized four Airmen with state-level honors.



Senior Airman Armand Aranda, an aerospace medical technician in the 129th Medical Group, 129th Rescue Wing, was named Airman of the Year.



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year honors went to Tech. Sgt. Sonja Torres, who serves with the 146th Operations Support Squadron, 146th Airlift Wing.



Master Sgt. Lucy Arellano, a human resources remote designee for the 144th Force Support Squadron within the 144th Fighter Wing, was named Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Senior Master Sgt. Patrick O'Hara, with the 129th Mission Support Group, 129th Rescue Wing, earned recognition as First Sergeant of the Year.



The California State Guard honored two of its personnel.



Staff Sgt. Shane Miguel, a desktop applications specialist with the 195th Support Group, was named Service Member of the Year while Noncommissioned Officer of the Year honors were bestowed upon Staff Sgt. Octavio Piña, who serves as a platoon sergeant with the 79th Support Detachment.



Once the final trophies were presented and medals pinned on award recipients, Williams took the stage to offer closing remarks.



"It's been three challenging years, but we finally pulled it off," he said.



"Our Soldiers and Airmen were relentless, exceptional in their well-doings, committed to selfless service, and oftentimes faced with making daunting sacrifices just to get the job done," Williams said listing a variety of Cal Guard's emergency response and federal missions.



"One may ask, 'how does a part time force do so much damn work?'" he said rhetorically. "It's called honor, commitment, courage, integrity, service before self, and excellence in all they do."



Williams highlighted the work and dedication of traditional Guardsmen who balance civilian careers with their military service.



"Thank you for all you do and for what you continue to do," he said.



California Army National Guard honorees, who were selected after winning Cal Guard's annual Best Warrior Competition, will represent California in a regional level Best Warrior Competition in the coming months while California Air National Guard honorees move on to compete against Airmen from other states and territories for National Guard Bureau's Outstanding Airmen of the Year honors.



-30-