A Soldier's journey: From small-town dreams to college horizons

Courtesy Photo | Then Sgt. Christopher Bell and advanced leader course classmates conducting vehicle...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Then Sgt. Christopher Bell and advanced leader course classmates conducting vehicle recovery operations March 2018, Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia. (Courtesy) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of a small town called Roanoke, Alabama, a young individual embarked on a journey that would not only shape their destiny but also inspire those around them. Christopher Bell, now a sergeant first class in the Army, was determined to choose the path of a Soldier and pave the way for a brighter future beyond his close-knit community.



Growing up, Bell dreamed of traveling the world and earning a college education, and he realized that the Army could provide both.



“I joined the Army so that, honestly, I could leave my small town in Alabama, and to experience more from the world … and start my own career,” said Bell, a maintenance manager in the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s G4. “I didn't have a way to pay for college, and I heard that the Army also pays for college, so I took full advantage of that opportunity.”



For many, joining the military is a life-altering decision, but for Bell, it became the gateway to a better future. Faced with a burning desire for education, the Army became not just a means of service but a ticket for him to become the first person in his family to earn a degree while traveling and living in different parts of the country and world. An experience that had previously seemed out of reach.



“I joined the Army, Oct. 6. 2010. I went to basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia,” said Bell. “I came in as a 91 Bravo, light wheeled mechanic, and now I’m a 91 X-ray, which is the same thing but maintenance manager.”



While stationed in different parts of the country and world, Bell embraced the commitment of serving the nation and pursuing academic goals. While stationed in Germany, Bell was able to earn his associates degree in business administration.



“Every duty station I go to I'm taking classes working towards my bachelor's degree in business administration,” said Bell.



The experience he has gained from the Army combined with a degree in business admiration will make him competitive in the outside job market, he said.



“I think it [degree combined with military experience] will help, but not only just being in the Army overall, it's going to help with my life outside of the military,” said Bell. “And it kind of correlates with my own degree also, with the managing administrative actions and personnel.”



Bell’s enlistment and success in the Army inspired his younger brother to follow in his footsteps.



“I never asked him why he joined the military, but I think that if I hadn’t joined the military, he probably wouldn’t have even given it a chance,” said Bell. “I guess he’s seen how I’ve been in my career and how the military is taking care of me and providing for me. The financial security is foremost.”



Following in his brother’s footsteps Dontay Bell joined the Army National Guard and served time in Afghanistan.



“I would have to say yes, given the fact that he is my older brother and as far as growing up we didn’t really have anyone to follow in their footsteps and joining the military was something we didn’t see day to day, so I would say he influenced me to join,” said Active Guard and Reserve Staff Sgt. Dontay Bell, a supply sergeant with the 1166th Military Police Company, located in Oneonta, Alabama.



Dontay, currently studying computer science, said college and travel where also two of the main reasons he joined the Army. Recalling that while they were growing up they didn’t really travel and he knew joining the military he would see more places than Alabama.



From serving and promotions, to them being the first in their family to earn a degree, both brothers are very proud of each other and their accomplishments.



“Just create our own families and leave a legacy that’s going to make our family proud,” said Bell.