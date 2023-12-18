Harmony in Diversity: U.S. Army’s commitment to inclusion through Military Equal Opportunity

“Diversity is being asked to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance.” – Verna Myers



CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – That word, diversity, may be one of the most prevalent words used in 2023. The historical events of the past few years have shocked and captivated the world, and it’s hard not to look at all the things that divide and separate people, and wonder if people can work together towards a common goal.



It is within this dynamic context that initiatives like the Military Equal Opportunity program gain heightened relevance as a proactive measure to bridge gaps, and create a cohesive, merit driven environment that reflect a shared common commitment.



To this end, MEO formulates, directs, and sustains a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and to ensure fair treatment for all Soldiers based solely on merit, performance, and potential in support of mission readiness.



Task Force Spartan, a multi-component command, operates in an environment where military personnel from different units must work cohesively to complete their mission objectives. Recognizing the diversity within its ranks, Lt. Col. Sonya Moore, the Officer in Charge of MEO with the 40th Infantry Division, took the initiative to organize a symposium this month in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.



“I wanted to assist in a process that help to improve conditions for service members who might be experiencing personal or institutional discriminatory practices,” said Moore. “I also wanted to participate in improving the culture as it related to equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion.”



The symposium was held for two consecutive days. It included several events from open discussions, policy review, hands-on learning activities, and guest speakers.



“As the Commanding General of Task Force Spartan, the intent of my MEO policy is to provide transparency and accountability to those in my command,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Leeney, commanding general of the 40th ID, as a guest speaker in the symposium. “And to make sure we relay what constitutes fair treatment, and by contrast, what is discrimination, abuse, and harassment.”



One of the focal points of the symposium was how much a lack of diversity harms effectiveness and readiness.



According to a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, high performance organizations typically foster a workplace in which people are enabled and motivated to contribute to mission accomplishments and provide both fairness and accountability to all employees. When organizations are inclusive, they can draw from the unique strengths, experiences, and backgrounds of all employees.



“For the Army to be effective, the organizations in it needs to have healthy climates where Soldiers are treated fairly and are embraced and celebrated for their differences,” said Master Sgt. Crystal Bliss, senior MEO advisor for the 40th ID. “MEO promotes this by engaging leaders at all levels to not only have diverse organizations when it comes to race, religion, gender, etc., but give them the opportunity to showcase their talents and bring new perspectives.”



The attendees of the symposium were Equal Opportunity Leaders in various units under Task Force Spartan. These Soldiers have undergone the EOL course, and are the subject matter experts of the Army's EO program at the company and battalion level. They have the responsibility of assisting in incidents of discrimination, assessing the command climate, and serving as a force multiplier for MEO.



The U.S. Army stands as the personification of a ‘melting pot’. Soldiers come from all walks of life and, as a volunteer service, they have unique reasons why they all chose to be part of the same organization.



Events like this help equip EOL’s with the tools and knowledge needed to help Soldiers across the formation and ensure people in the U.S. Army, no matter their race, color, religion, gender, national origin, or sexual orientation, are treated fairly and equally.



“We cannot just to ask people to be a part of our organization,” said Col. Robin Hoeflein, Chief of Staff of the 40th ID, as a guest speaker in the symposium. “But to actively participate and afford everyone the opportunity to contribute.”

