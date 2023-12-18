CTN Changes Rate Name to CWT

The Navy has a long history of changing job titles to reflect the changing nature of warfare and the evolving roles of its personnel. The change from Cryptologic Technician Networking (CTN) to Cyber Warfare Technician (CWT) is the latest example of this trend. Cyber Warfare is constantly altering and the Navy ensured the Cyber Warfare Technician job title accurately reflects the knowledge and skills of personnel who were previously known as Cryptologic Technician Networking.

“When you think of Cryptologic Technician Networks, it sounds like we’re another version of Information Systems Technicians so people come to us to fix passwords and printers. But when you think about Cyber Warfare Technician, to me that says we’re doing an entire different part of cyber and it better explains what we’re doing with our job”, said Chief Cyber Warfare Technician Thomas Mayo, Defensive Cyber space Operations Team Lead assigned to Amphibious Squadron 8.

The result of the rate name change has given military and non-military personnel a clear understanding of the work they participate in. The name CTN is not very instinctive for people who are not familiar with military terminology. The name CWT is more straightforward and easy to understand. A current and up-to-date job title can help with recruitment, attracting the right type of people.

“Our insignia is going to change the culture around our name. What we do is going to change because we no longer fall under the Cryptologic Technician category but our own category now of cyber warfare”, said Mayo. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see cyber become its own thing versus being under the information warfare.”

The Navy changed the name of the CTN rating to CWT because the job has changed. CTNs would be responsible for operating and maintaining computer networks. But now, they also do things like protect networks from cyberattacks, develop new cyberwarfare tools, and conduct offensive cyber operations.

“We’re trained specifically to monitor for advanced persistent threats and to be able to inform the commodore if his networks are in danger or if we need to break somebody away from us so that we can better protect our networks and continue the mission” said Mayo.

Morale and motivation has boosted in the CWT community having a title that proper reflects their importance in the Navy. Mayo and his junior sailors are looking forward to the new arrangements and have high hopes toward the commitment the Navy established towards cybersecurity.

“I really like the new name and new insignia made for us. I actually went to A-school with the designer of our new badge. Her name is CWT2 Kennedy Bullard from 552 Cyber Protection Team stationed at Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command,” said Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Factuar, Senior Analyst for the Defensive Cyberspace Operations Team, assigned to Amphibious Squadron 8.

Master Chief Stall, the senior manager of CWT rate, requested for a drawing from the community and had 60 submissions of what the future of CWT would resemble. Out of the 60 drawings, they had simplified it to 10 and from there it was sent to the Master Chiefs to decide on the one by CWT2 Bullard.

“They gave her a coin and announced that she decided what the future of our rate looked like,” said Mayo. “It was a really cool event, we were all sitting in a room, watching history be made. It was a really cool and monumental moment. That is going to be on my shoulder and attached to my name.”

Changing the name and insignia better reflects the evolving nature of the cyber rate, showcasing the importance of cyber warfare in naval operations. The action to separate from Cryptologic Technicians was made for a number of reasons, aligning with evolving roles, for clarity and understanding, recruitment purposes, and marketing and public relations. The CWTs we have embarked on the USS Bataan are excited about the change and proud to be a part of the cyber warfare community.

