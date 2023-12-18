Sibiling Reenlistment

Courtesy Photo | 231228-N-VH054-0001 Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class Ann Armstrong reenlists online...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 231228-N-VH054-0001 Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class Ann Armstrong reenlists online with her sister LTJG Elizabeth Armstrong who is forward deployed onboard USS Normandy and their parents watching. see less | View Image Page

Sibling Reenlistment Story



Story by: MC1 (SW/AW) Harry Andrew D. Gordon







Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class Ann Armstrong, a native of Janesville, WI., joined the Navy in 2015. Her grandfather had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, she had watched her father serve as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Marines, and her sister is a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy. Military service is in her blood and she was ready to take her turn.



“I joined because I wanted to challenge myself, continue my education, and serve my country as my family had done before me,” said Armstrong.



She originally joined the Navy as active duty and served from 2015 to 2022 she then decided to make the switch to the reserves and is currently assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Everett. She wanted to take the experience and knowledge she had gained during her active duty enlistment and apply it to the goals of her civilian career. Now a government contractor in cybersecurity she is able to continue her military service and maintain connections to her military community through the reserves.



“To be able to serve in the military and have a civilian career is the best of both worlds,” said Armstrong. “Switching to the reserves allowed me to focus more on my family and education. In the reserves I have a little more control over my daily 9-5 civilian career and I am at home for my family but I also get to continue serving my country and expanding my opportunities.”



One of the opportunities the reserves has provided is to experience a unique reenlistment. Her sister who is currently forward deployed on USS Normandy conducted a reenlistment ceremony via Facetime on December 28, 2023.



“I had this unique idea during the COVID pandemic since my parents hadn’t been able celebrate military milestones,” said Armstrong. “I not only wanted my sister to reenlist me but I also wanted my parents to be included in the ceremony.”



There were some logistical challenges to reenlisting over video with someone deployed on the other side of the world.



“Getting approval from both commands was the first step,” said Armstrong. “Luckily we were able to coordinate and her ship was in port so we did the ceremony while she was on liberty. I’m so grateful to my chain of command for helping facilitate the special occasion and also to the career counselors from USS Normandy, NRC Everett and Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett for their support.”



The reenlistment ceremony had been the first time she had seen her sister on video during her sister’s deployment.



“My sister and I often joke that we have never seen each other in passing in uniform,” said LTJG Elizabeth Armstrong. “This reenlistment was a way for us to connect our service in uniform. She was a major influence on me to not only join the Navy but also strive for a commissioning. I am so proud of my sister and all she has accomplished so far in both her careers.”



With her reenlistment completed, Armstrong sets her goals on the next chapter of her life.



“The Navy continues to evolve in many great ways and I look forward to seeing where it takes me over the next three years,” said Armstrong. “My ultimate goal is to be able to balance my civilian career, military career and family. I am hoping to find a locally assigned unit and maybe follow in my sister’s footsteps with a commissioning once I finish my degree.”