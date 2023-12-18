The 2nd Canadian Air Division Team visits Sheppard AFB

The 2nd Canadian Air Division Team visited Sheppard Air Force Base Feb. 15, 2023, to strengthen partnerships and see how the 82nd Training Wing is accelerating change in aircraft maintenance technical training.



Just as Sheppard continues to train the world’s best Airmen, the 2 CAD is the home of training and education for the Royal Canadian Air Force. Within the team was Col. Darryl Taylor, 16 Wing Borden Commander, who provides oversight of core RCAF developmental courses and support to the overall RCAF training management.



“A lot of what we do is very similar. We’re here to talk about the best practices and make connections with our allies,” said Taylor. “There’s been excellent insight from today’s tour with both equipment and methodology, and I think we’re just scratching the surface. A great part of today will be those connections that are made.”



As part of the action orders to expand and strengthen partnerships, the 82nd TRW hosted the 2 CAD to continue to develop and foster these relationships while working together to ensure the Air Force is modernizing education and training.



“We have to leverage the relationships that have already been developed,” said Taylor. “The deeper the partnership can be and the more we understand the techniques and methods that each other use, we’re going to be in a stronger position.”



The visit was focused on aircraft maintenance including the 361st Training Squadron, the 362 TRS, the 365th TRS and the GITA ramp. They were able to experience the virtual reality system firsthand in which the 362nd TRS teaches Crew Chiefs.



Lt. Col. Len Matiowsky, 2 CAD director of training support innovation, focuses on the doctrine and policies related to the RCAF.



“What we’ve seen today is examples of the learning sciences and how they’re being applied in which the Air Force here is modernizing what we often see,” said Matiowsky. “Having the opportunity to see what you folks are doing down here has been very enlightening.”

