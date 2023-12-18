AETC command team visits Sheppard AFB

Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air and Education Training Command, and his wife, Maureen Robinson, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, AETC command chief, visited here April 12, 2023, for a closer look at how members of the 82nd Training Wing are developing Airmen and investing in a ready and resilient force.



During their visit, the general and Thompson spoke with Airmen from across the wing and community leaders to learn about the base’s challenges, as well as improvements across day-to-day operations.



“There’s not another base in our Air Force that has the multitude of training like Sheppard,” Robinson said. “You’re generating Airmen for tomorrow’s fight and students here are benefitting from the instructors’ expertise and we can’t thank you enough for your effort, vision and innovation.



At many of the stops, he was able to see firsthand how Sheppard members are leveraging technical training transformation and modernizing classrooms through new technology and structural enhancements.



The general held an all-call and emphasized AETC’s priorities, focusing on enhancing lethality and readiness.



“This base generates Airmen for combat power across the world,” he said. “If AETC isn’t healthy, properly resourced and firing on all cylinders, the rest of the Air Force suffers. Sheppard Airmen are responsible for providing the foundation for empowered, combat-effective Airmen and that matters.”



Mrs. Robinson also learned more about Sheppard family programs as she toured Sheppard’s Child Development Center and was updated on plans for the new facility. Mrs. Robinson also toured Sheppard’s Landing Zone and met with international military spouses.

