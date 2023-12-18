Strangers in a strange land: 80th Anniversary of Aerial Battle in Northern Italy

Photo By Sgt. Alisha Grezlik | A photo of a few of the men who lost their lives is on display during the 80th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alisha Grezlik | A photo of a few of the men who lost their lives is on display during the 80th anniversary commemoration of an aerial battle that took place Dec. 28, 1943, in Piazzale Giorgio Zattarin, Zovon di Vo', Padua, Italy, Dec. 28, 2023. Their names were 1st Lt. Thomas Haigh, pilot, Staff Sgt. Leonard P. Hager, assistant radio operator, Pvt. Winston P. Ivey, assistant engineer, and Staff Sgt. Joseph A. Kerschner, tail gunner. On December 28th 1943, more than 70 axis fighters engaged and shot down 10 Fifteenth Air Force B-24 “Liberator” bombers from the 376th Heavy Bombardment Group (HBG) over the skies of Northern Italy. The 376th HBG, based in San Pancrazio, “San Pan”, in the heel of Italy, was tasked with destroying the railroad marshaling yards in Vicenza. All six aircraft from 512th Squadron, and two aircraft each from the 514th and 515th Squadrons were lost. see less | View Image Page

PADOVA, ITALY – Today marks the 80th anniversary of a pivotal moment during World War II—the aerial battle of December 28,1943. In commemoration of this historic event, ceremonies took place at Piazzale Giorgio Zattarin in Zovon di Vo', Padua, and Lago di Fimon in Arcugnano. These gatherings serve not just as rituals of remembrance but as tributes to the brave men aboard the B-24D Liberator #42-40658 and the crew of "Ready, Willing and Able."





On December 28th 1943, more than 70 axis fighters engaged and shot down 10 Fifteenth Air Force B-24 “Liberator” bombers from the 376th Heavy Bombardment Group (HBG) over the skies of Northern Italy.



The 376th HBG, based in San Pancrazio, “San Pan”, in the heel of Italy, was tasked with destroying the railroad marshaling yards in Vicenza. All six aircraft from 512th Squadron, and two aircraft each from the 514th and 515th Squadrons were lost.



Piazzale Giorgio Zattarin in Zovon di Vo', Padua, held a small gathering with a local band. Mayor of Vo', Giuliano Martini says this event holds a special significance.

“We are proud to remember what happened 80 years ago, when American soldiers, strangers in a strange land, crashed in this area. For us, honoring their sacrifice is very important in remembering our freedom today.”



Speaking on behalf of U.S. Southern European Task Force Africa, (SETAF-AF), Sgt. Maj. Steven Payne reflected on the bond we still have with our Italian neighbors today during his speech. “I am here to thank our Italian friends and allies for recognizing the sacrifice of these fellow Americans, and for wanting to pay homage to them with this ceremony and this plaque. We are here as friends and neighbors, and it has been 80 years together, and many more to come. Our bond is unbreakable.”



A memorial stone was unveiled at the end of the ceremony, with a wreath and fresh flowers, a silent tribute to the heroes aboard the B-24D Liberator #42-40658. These brave men, including 1st Lt. Thomas Haigh, Staff Sgt. Leonard P. Hager, Pvt. Winston P. Ivey, and Staff Sgt. Joseph A. Kerschner made the ultimate sacrifice during the aerial battle, when they were shot down by German fighters.



Simultaneously, on the north end of Lago di Fimon in Arcugnano, a modest ceremony unfolded in collaboration with VFW Post 8862, the Commune di Arcugnano, and the Arcugnano Alpini. The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade represented and paid homage to those who died during the shoot-down of the B-24 bomber, "Ready, Willing and Able." The ceremony took place at the memorial marker of the crashed bomber, a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by its crew.



In 2011, a monument was dedicated to the crew of "Ready, Willing and Able" in a ceremony presided over by the Mayor of Arcugnano and the Vicenza Garrison Commander. Italian and American Veterans participated in this heartfelt event, leaving an indelible mark on the history of both nations. The inscribed plaque eloquently reads:



*In Memory of the Fallen Crew

Of the American B-24

In the 376th Group USAAF

Shot down here

In the second world war

On 28 December 1943

The City of Arcugnano

Placed on this

28 December 2011*



Today's ceremonies in Italy tell stories of bravery that span 80 years. In Piazzale Giorgio Zattarin, a memorial stone honors the heroes of the B-24D Liberator #42-40658. At Lago di Fimon in Arcugnano, the marker of "Ready, Willing and Able" shares tales of camaraderie and sacrifice.



As we pause to remember these brave souls, we're reminded that their legacy isn't just in history books. It lives on in the stories we tell, the monuments we build, and the ceremonies that bring generations together. Remembering these heroes isn't just about the past; it's about keeping their courage alive to inspire us today.