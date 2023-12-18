DSCC celebrates Arbor Day, certification as Tree City USA for fifth consecutive year

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus Site Director Kristine...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus Site Director Kristine Freels finishes reading an Arbor Day proclamation in a short ceremony declaring May 23 as Arbor Day at Defense Supply Center Columbus in front of the 2023 Arbor Day planting at the DSCC Police and Fire Memorial outside Building 58. Next to Freels is Environmental Division Chief Nicole Goicochea. The beautification efforts are part of an ongoing effort to further develop Defense Supply Center Columbus’ urban forest under the Tree City USA program. see less | View Image Page

Defense Supply Center Columbus Environmental Division celebrated the planting of several native trees and shrubs at the DLA Police and Fire Memorial during an Arbor Day ceremony May 23.



The trees were celebrated with a reading of the 2023 Arbor Day Proclamation by Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus Site Director Kristine Freels and a brief discussion on the importance of the Tree City USA program.



“Celebrating Arbor Day is an opportunity to appreciate trees,” Freels said. “Trees have a natural and ecological beauty, along with the many benefits to people which include increased morale, improved air quality, energy, savings, protection from wind damage and increased security through physical obscuration.”



Freels and DSCC Environmental Division Chief Nicole Goicochea thanked everyone responsible for the successful planting of the trees and other native plants to beautify the police and fire memorial. They also showed appreciation to members of the police and fire departments who volunteered to maintain the plantings into the future.



Three southern magnolia, two eastern redbuds, 16 emerald green eastern arborvitae and several white panicle hydrangea shrubs were planted around the memorial and grounds near the DSCC police station at Building 58, Goicochea said.



Toward the front of the memorial, white vinca, a dense flowering annual was installed to further beautify the space.



“More trees will be added at the adjacent fire station this fall as part of an ongoing effort to further develop Defense Supply Center Columbus’ urban forest under the Tree City USA program,” she said.



The trees and other native plantings were selected by Goicochea and Central Ohio Regional Urban Forester Alistair Reynolds, of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry. Reynolds also serves as the Tree City USA program coordinator for the state.



“The plantings at the memorial is adding to other spaces nearby,” Goicochea said.



Behind the police station are two rows of serviceberry, northern catalpa and chinkapin oak which were installed a few years ago. A bioswale of river birch, willows and wet understory plants hug the east side of the station.



“It provides an ecological corridor for wildlife transiting through the area as well as habitat for resident wildlife as well,” she added.



DSCC was certified as a Tree City USA for the fifth consecutive year at the annual regional Tree City USA Awards April 20. As part of the program, each certified community must adhere to certain standards like holding an annual Arbor Day ceremony, planting trees, stewardship of existing tree canopy and having a tree ordinance and tree board in place to establish ongoing governance of the program.



Last year, 37 larger caliper trees were installed at the installation’s Sports Park to increase the tree canopy in a large open area to shade the track and the large field adjacent to the main shelter.



According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees provide many benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. In addition to improving neighborhood aesthetics, trees generally increase property values, reduce cooling costs, reduce air pollution and provide a natural habitat for a variety of wildlife.



Goicochea spearheaded the project and worked with Reynolds to bring it to fruition.



Tree City USA is one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s oldest programs and helps communities with the direction, assistance and recognition of growing and maintaining healthy tree canopies. ODNR administers all Tree City, Tree Line and Tree Campus programs in the state on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation.



Watch a video (below) about the beautification efforts at the memorial, the three-acre prairie near the main gate of the installation and at the DSCC Child Development Center this spring.