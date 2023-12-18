Marine Raider wins EOD Critical Skills Challenge

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A Marine Raider with Marine Forces Special Operations Command recently won the U.S. Bomb Technicians Association’s 2023 Critical Skills Challenge in Orlando, Fla.



The explosive ordnance disposal technician, currently assigned to the Marine Raider Regiment, MARSOC, competed in a multi-day event that tested the abilities of bomb technicians from across multiple enterprises, from the department of defense to law enforcement agencies nationwide.



“I tried to go in with no expectations. I just wanted to learn as much as possible,” said MARSOC’s EOD technician. “It was a golden opportunity to get better and I’m grateful I did well enough across the events to place 1st in the overall.”



This event is the fifth annual challenge put on by the USBTA, with the aim to provide realistic and dynamic problem sets, while working with industry partners to develop advanced technologies to further technicians’ ability to deal with the demands of current and future conflicts.



Throughout the event, the competitors were asked to show skills in multiple categories such as robotics, x-ray detection, drones, bomb suits, and more. The event also included work with new technologies being developed by industry partners and collaboration between participants.



“The highlight was getting to exchange ideas with other EOD technicians that think differently and approach problems in different ways,” he added. “I think the hallmark of a good technician is a desire to constantly learn and improve.”



EOD technicians within MARSOC represent a confluence of advanced ordnance disposal skills. Technicians first attend the joint EOD school before being able to make the transition to MARSOC. Afterwards, they attend a special operations fundamentals course and advanced EOD training before being deployment ready.



Additionally, EOD technicians within MARSOC are unique within the Marine Corps in that they fill a singular spot within a team, unlike the rest of the Marine Corps where EOD technicians typically work in small teams.

Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 Story ID: 461002 Marine Raider wins EOD Critical Skills Challenge, by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II