CFAY Welcome Aboard: NAVFAC Provides Pet Transportation Guidance

Narita and Haneda Airports



If you own a pet, then you have to find a way to transport them when you get into Japan. Pets aren’t allowed onto the CFAY Airport Shuttle, but there’s a list of commercial choices to choose from. Although, there’s a new instruction that starts January 1, 2024. It says that if you want pet transportation from Narita or Haneda Airports, you have to put in a request 30 days prior at a minimum. Then meet the list of requirements. You have to already have a denial request from the NEX. You pay out of pocket, which for Haneda is $425.87 and for Narita is $488.31. It’s also recommended that you do this 6 weeks in advance, because it must be in by 4 weeks of the day of you start traveling. If you need more details you can visit M-FE-NAVFAC-PRY331D-RQ@us.navy.mil. Also, if you want to contact the NEX Transportation you can call DSN 243-4511 or +81-046-816-4511.



Yokota Air Base



You can move your pet on the Patriot Express from Yokota Airport, which doesn’t cost anything. However, there are conditions to that. Within 2 business days, you have to give the Transportation Department a new request form with how many passengers, the number of bags, the number of pets, what type of pet, and the sizes and numbers of crates. You can put multiple pets in one vehicle if they fit, but one person still has to ride in the vehicle with the pet(s).

If you’re not able to ride on the Patriot Express you would pay the same amount of money as if you were transferring your pet from Haneda/Narita Airports, which also has specific requirements. You can find if you are able to go on the Patriot Express in CFAYINST 11240.3G.

