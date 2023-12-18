CFAY Welcome Aboard: Navy School Liaison Officer

The Navy School Liaison Officer (SLO) is responsible for implementing all aspects of Child & Youth Education Services (CYES), a function of Child & Youth Programs (CYP) under Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and other school-based programming.

CFA Yokosuka has four installation Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) [https://www.dodea.edu/pacific/pac-east] schools - three on Main Base and one in Ikego Detachment. Yokosuka schools are in the Pacific East District of the DoDEA Pacific Region.

Many military families choose to home school. There is an active home school community [https://www.navymwryokosuka.com/child-youth/school-liaison-officer-slo/home-schooling] also available in the Yokosuka base area with weekly meetings, social media, and other activities.

Military families who are interested in enrolling their student into a Japanese public school [https://www.navymwryokosuka.com/child-youth/school-liaison-officer-slo/public-japanese-schools] should understand that all communication and instruction will be in Japanese, so it is preferred – and often required – that at least one parent speaks Japanese. Schools may refuse non-Japanese citizens or non-Japanese speaking students. It’s also encouraged to understand that the school calendar is based on Japanese holidays.



International schools are another option and many are within commuting of Yokosuka. Some even have school buses. International schools have bilingual staff and instruction is often provided in English. For more information regarding international schools visit here.



Military families of young children may be looking for pre-school options [https://www.navymwryokosuka.com/child-youth/school-liaison-officer-slo/off-base-preschools] at CFAY. There are several options, even some within walking distance of base and neighborhoods with larger SOFA-sponsored populations.



The Navy School Liaison Officer can also assist military families with special needs [https://www.navymwryokosuka.com/child-youth/school-liaison-officer-slo/special-needs-support]. SLO does this by providing information on installation and community programs and services, make referrals to EFMP, and assist in navigating administrative systems.

