Relationship building and greater collaboration focus of summit

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime forward presence associates from across the country gathered at Defense Supply Center Columbus to rekindle relationships with their Columbus-based peers during a training summit for Maritime Customer operations personnel Sept. 11- 14.



“It’s nice to get everybody connected again,” said Terrance Taylor, DLA Maritime customer support representative embedded with Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. “Because this is a relationship business and this is how you build relationships, face-to-face.”



Royal Cline, a DLA Maritime customer support representative embedded with Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Naval Base San Diego, California, felt the opportunity to collaborate at all levels throughout the week was invaluable.



“What I really needed was to come back to talk to the leadership in Columbus, to give them our perspective from the fleet as to what’s going on, since we’re the ones who really try to maintain DLA’s face to them.”



DLA Maritime Customer Operations forward presence teams work directly with Navy customers to solve supply chain issues, provide tools to improve readiness and advise unit commanders and staffs on opportunities to leverage DLA capabilities.



Taylor and Cline’s responsibilities extend beyond the surface warfare domain – they represent DLA Land and Maritime to the submarine force, expeditionary force, Fleet Forces Command and Navy customers worldwide. They also support by reaching across multiple DLA major subordinate commands handling delivery of critical items and engage with priority material offices to ensure military units receive exceptional material support.



The group of Maritime customer facing personnel frequently collaborate virtually or by phone; but all agreed that it doesn’t compare to networking and problem solving gleaned from the week’s in-person activities.



“Because we’re so spread out, we have virtual relationships established but there is a lot of value added getting to meet people in person and share things that we have in common, talk about our jobs and more,” said Kevin Liggons, a customer logistics site specialist based at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington.



Joe Utley, a customer logistics site specialist at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine, said the event exceeded his expectations in regard to teambuilding and camaraderie.



“It’s nice to know who has my back…that I’m not on an island,” he said.



DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins said it is important for forward personnel to come back to Columbus to get that broader agency perspective.



“That’s really why we bring you guys back,” Atkins said. “It’s to be able to insert yourselves and have the connective tissue back here in Columbus where all these systems [you support] have roots and depth that you have to be able to articulate to your customers forward.”



“You are our eyes and ears,” DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson told the group. “And it’s an important time for us to know what is going on at the farthest edges of our organization.”



The importance of relationship building and communication at all levels emerged as a common theme throughout the week.



“What we do matters…we can expose the why,” Liggons said.



Liggons further explained that when his Columbus-based teammates need to understand why a Navy customer is doing something, “we’re the people who articulate that because we’re on the front line with the customer.”



The in-person event, held for the first time in five years, also gave forward presence personnel a broader perspective on supportability for critical weapons systems like the Navy’s nuclear reactor program, and the Ohio, Virginia and Columbia classes of submarines.



“It was eye opening,” said Tom Caudle, a customer logistics site specialist based at Navy’s Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay, Georgia, of a midweek tour of a local vendor. “I got to meet the individuals making vital parts for one of the weapons systems we touch, and I realized they know what they’re doing and can support us.”



Atkins stressed that the importance of having forward presence personnel embedded at all levels is critical to DLA Land and Maritime’s ability to support the warfighter.



“When we talk about you being the face to the fleet out there, the credibility of the agency – but more importantly the appreciation for what the fleet must accomplish – is critical,” Atkins said.



“Thanks for what you do,” she added. “You could choose to do something else because of your experience and background. But you do it for the warfighter and there is no other purposeful mission that can eclipse that.”