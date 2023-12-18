DLA associate recognized with DOD disability award for outstanding contributions to agency

Photo By Stefanie Hauck | Greg Ramsey, center, a support agreement manager for Defense Logistics Agency...... read more read more Photo By Stefanie Hauck | Greg Ramsey, center, a support agreement manager for Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management in Columbus, Ohio, received the Outstanding Defense Department Employee with a Disability Award during the 43rd Annual Secretary of Defense Disability Awards Oct. 26, 2023 at the Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon. Presenting the award are Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish Vaziran, left, and DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic. see less | View Image Page

“I didn’t think this could ever happen to me,” said Greg Ramsey, support agreement manager for Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus, of being named one of the Defense Department’s outstanding employees with a disability for 2023.



The Outstanding DOD Employee with a Disability Award honors civilian employees and service members who have made outstanding contributions in advancing equal employment opportunity for individuals with disabilities.



Ramsey, who has been legally blind since the age of 19, said he was ecstatic about receiving such a high honor.



“I'm very excited, very honored, very humbled…just completely blown away,” he said. “And I’m grateful to all my peers and mentors who have helped me along the way.”



Ramsey’s journey over the past seven years has been remarkable. From being unemployed with no future, to a happy and successful married father of four, he has steadily taken on more responsibility at DLA and thrived with each new challenge he has faced.



Ramsey had a normal childhood until he was diagnosed with Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, a rare genetic condition which affects central vision in one or both eyes. In Ramsey’s case, it started in his left eye and spread to the other eye.



LHON impacts central vision needed for reading, driving and recognizing faces among other things. The vision loss caused by this condition is permanent. The condition doesn’t affect peripheral vision, so while legally blind, Ramsey said he can sometimes use his peripheral vision to identify objects and walk without assistive devices.



He said he struggled with depression for several years after he lost his sight but turned his life around by changing his mindset as he realized he would never get anywhere if he let negativity and hopelessness define his life.



“That's what changed my life,” he said. “And by doing that one simple thing, changing my mindset from negative to positive, I’ve made a lot of jumps personally and professionally.”



When talking about his journey at DLA he said his positive mindset opened many doors.



“I did my best to take every opportunity that came my way and worked hard to take advantage of them,” he said. Ramsey capitalized on opportunities to learn and grow in new positions as well as making room for professional and personal development.



He’s actively involved in the local Toastmasters chapter A Group of Individuals Seeking Self Improvement and DLA Land and Maritime’s People with Disabilities Employment Program committee.



Talking about his change in mindset in one of his earlier Toastmaster speeches, he explained “My intelligence was the same, my health the same. But deciding to be positive, reconnecting with my faith, taking control of my life and making the most of every opportunity made all the difference.”



And he did more than stay in the nosebleed seats, he made sure he was front and center, taking on leadership roles to broaden his skillset which translated into an innate ability to tackle new challenges.



Like making the move from contract specialist in DLA Land and Maritime’s Strategic Acquisitions Programs Directorate to becoming the installation support agreement manager last February. As support agreement manager, Ramsey manages about 33 agreements for 31 tenants on the installation for shared services and support.



“He hasn’t allowed his disability to stop him from achieving and striving for his goals and living his life,” said Ed Mikula, chief of the Business Management and Multimedia Office for Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus.



Mikula supervises Ramsey and nominated him for the award.



Mikula said part of why he nominated Ramsey was his exceptional contributions in integrating support agreements into G-Invoicing, the new system used to track agreements between agencies. He and his team of four accomplished that in record fashion.



“Greg has done some tremendous work since he has been with us, and his potential is unlimited,” Mikula said.



Ramsey and his wife, Jessica, who also works for DLA, will receive the award in person at the 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Pentagon Hall of Heroes in Washington DC. Additionally, the event will be broadcast live via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. The broadcast can be accessed using this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32836.



Ramsey said this is the first time he has ever been to the nation’s capital and is looking forward to meeting DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic in person.



“It's just another one of those moments where it's almost surreal to me just because it wasn't long ago where I was not reaching my potential,” he said. “This is the cherry on top.”