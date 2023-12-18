DSCC community celebrates retiring deputy site director

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Chief of Staff Air Force Col. Craig Lowery...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Chief of Staff Air Force Col. Craig Lowery congratulates DLA Installation Management – Columbus Deputy Site Director Mike Wood at a post-retirement ceremony reception Dec. 7 for Wood in the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center. Wood’s last day in the office is Dec. 31. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime celebrated the career of DLA Installation Management – Columbus Deputy Site Director Mike Wood in a retirement ceremony Dec. 7 at Defense Supply Center Columbus.



Surrounded by his family, current and former co-workers, colleagues and friends, Wood was lauded for almost four decades of service to DSCC and the nation.



“Some of us have only had the pleasure of knowing you a short time, others have known and watched you grow into the leader, the man, the father, the husband, the Soldier that you are,” said DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins.



“This is an opportunity to celebrate and to reflect on all those decades of what your legacy is, and the story it tells,” she said.



As deputy site director for the past two years, Wood provided oversight of all installation services supporting about 30 organizations and more than 9,000 personnel on DSCC daily.



Prior to that, Wood said he was “sitting pretty” in his dream job as the chief of DSCC Security and Emergency Services, which was his career goal from the start.



But the opportunity came along and, after giving it some thought, It felt right, he said.



There were many opportunities that also ‘felt right’ throughout his 39 total years of federal service, he said. And each one gave him the necessary skills to leap to the next one.



“From the outset of his professional career he intuitively sought personal betterment and challenges, and was not afraid to take risks,” DLA Installation Management – Columbus Site Director Kristine Freels said in her remarks.



Wood said his personal network he built over the decades was crucial to success in his career. Several times throughout his career journey when he was at a crossroads, a friend, mentor or colleague would open a door, giving him direction when he needed it most.



The first turning point was when he was serving in the Ohio Army National Guard.



“My military career spans a little over 24 years where I started as a private and worked my way up to major,” Wood said.



Becoming an officer was not on his radar at all.



When working as inspector general at the state level, an officer above him signed him up for Officer Candidate School and ordered him to attend as he saw Wood’s potential.



“That was one of the turning points in my life when it came to direction, purpose and motivation,” Wood said.



Another turning point came at the behest of former DLA Installation Management - Columbus Emergency Manager Jayce Ashwill in 2006.



Ashwill, who was a mentor and friend, assisted Wood in landing his first job at DSCC as an emergency services contractor where he helped with emergency, contingency and disaster planning prior to becoming the first installation emergency manager under a new DLA consolidated emergency management program for all its installations worldwide.



Wood was one of six managers agencywide responsible for standing up the program in 2008-2009.



“It was a great experience because we all learned together, and we all created a program for DLA that is recognized as one of the better programs in the entire Defense Department,” Wood said. Many of the things I established are still in place today.



Wood took that experience to his next challenge as the Agency’s Emergency Management program manager at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he implemented the Agency’s National Preparedness Program and brought the AtHoc mass notification system to DLA.



“Honestly, it was the best job I ever had. I loved doing what I did,” he said about the five-year experience at DLA headquarters.



But he felt the pull to come back to Columbus so he could be closer to his adult children Maddie, Jeanette and Ethan.



After a stint as operations director within Security and Emergency Services, he landed that dream job as security chief and challenged himself even further by becoming deputy site director.



“I think that’s the perfect culmination of my career,” Wood said. “I worked in all levels of the organization and am happy and blessed with every assignment I ever had.”



Throughout his long career, there was one constant - his wife, Holly.



“She’s been the rock and the rudder to allow me to do the things that I’ve done in my entire career, from starting as a Soldier to becoming an officer and ultimately becoming a government employee.”



Reflecting on his career in front of family and friends, Wood said he wouldn’t change a thing.



“It’s just been an amazing journey.” he said.



At the ceremony, Atkins presented Wood with a special memento made from the original stone used to build the Operations Center on behalf of the DLA Land and Maritime workforce.



“We crafted it for Mike in his honor and I hope you will take this with you, wherever your travels and your journey may go and know that we go with you,” she said.



Freels presented Wood with the DLA Distinguished Career Service Award, the DLA Silver Letter signed by DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, the DLA Installation Management Letter signed by DLA Installation Management Director Donald Phillips, a U.S. Flag flown over multiple DLA installations and his official DLA retirement plaque and certificate.



“As you begin this new phase in your life, you may take pride in the knowledge that you have earned many times over the respect and admiration of everyone who has had the joy of knowing and working with you,” Freels said.



Holly Wood was presented with a spouse’s certificate by Freels and a bouquet of flowers by Wood in appreciation for her support throughout his career.



“You are always welcome back here,” Atkins advised Wood. “So please don’t forget about us. Go and start to write your new chapter. As time goes by, you will remember more and more with deep gratitude and respect in the legacy that you have left at DSCC.”



Wood’s last day in the office is Dec. 31.