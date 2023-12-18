Candid Photos: Humanizing Soldiers Through Photography

Photo By Sgt. Marlana Cureton | Soldiers of the 2- 306th Brigade stand in formation as they await the beginning of the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marlana Cureton | Soldiers of the 2- 306th Brigade stand in formation as they await the beginning of the Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony. The Ready Brigade hosts an Assumption of Responsibility for 2nd Battalion 306th Field Artillery Regiment from Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Young to Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Chapman, at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, September 29, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – On an oddly chilly fall morning, a welcome change after weeks of record-breaking heat, a small battalion assigned to 188th Infantry Brigade stands at parade rest for a Change of Responsibility ceremony.



The Soldiers are the picture-perfect example of what you would see on a recruiting poster; a diverse group of Soldiers in freshly pressed uniforms, displaying professionalism and pride on their faces.



These powerful photos that end up on recruiting photos and brochures serve as a visual representation of the Army’s values, patriotism and duty.



Staged photos are vital to the Army not only because they attract future Soldiers to join the military, but also because they show any potential enemy that we are warriors and members of a team.



Gen. James Rainey, commander of United States Army Futures Command, recently said, “people are the reason we are the best Army in the world, not technology.”



Soldiers are stewards of the profession and are considered the most valuable and versatile weapons in the Army’s arsenal. Photography showcases the value and versatility of the Soldiers.



With this mindset, humanizing the Soldiers and the rank is often an afterthought, or not even considered. Candid photography is about capturing unposed moments of people in authentic, natural settings. These types of photos capture the people behind the equipment and tough military bearing.



“Those candid moments between people that are bonding through training or even war trauma is what make us human and separates us from being mindless people of war.” said Tommy Gilligan, a senior instructor at Defense Information School on Fort Meade, Maryland.



Snapping a candid shot of Soldiers as they laugh in between practicing a Mission Essential Task, capturing a photo as their child pins their new rank to their chest, or raising the Turkey Bowl trophy after a tough week of training and planning upcoming events shows the human aspect behind being a service member.



“If we don’t showcase the faces and stories behind the weapons then those people are just extensions of the weapons,” said Gilligan.



Imagery of Soldiers demonstrating their humanity, teamwork, and joy ensures that they are memorable. Capturing pictures where you can almost hear or feel their emotions through the page or screen ensures that their story and what they are fighting for won’t be forgotten.



“Seeing pictures of my friends in uniform really provides me with a sense of belonging. We’re all from various backgrounds, creeds, religions, socio-economic statuses and that creates a special blend of talent and motivation,” said Sgt. Tanner Dibble, a public affairs non-commissioned officer assigned to 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command.



Our diversity results in unmatched decision-making skills, innovative thinking and progressive policy and procedure ultimately creating a stronger force. It also shows in how Soldiers embrace the cultures and backgrounds of their co-workers which creates incredibly strong bonds of friendship and teamwork.



“I really like seeing my friends and co-workers in their natural environment doing what they love,” said Spc. Danielle Sturgill, a public affairs specialist assigned to 204th Public Affairs Detachment, “it makes me happy knowing I’m working side by side with people that have passion for their service just as much as I do.”



Technical and tactical photographs staged to showcase the Army’s skill and might are impressive and important, but the candid photos we take may unintentionally be the most effective recruiting tool we have at our disposal.



They showcase one of the most diverse work environments in the world, where men and women work side by side to serve their country. They capture raw, authentic moments of military life, both good and difficult, that words alone simply cannot convey.



“Because photography at its purest is truth, it’s unbiased and real,” said Gilligan.



The photos also show the human side of being a Soldier. By documenting the universal experiences of bonding with family and connecting with people emotionally and through shared interests, potential Soldiers can visualize a future where they are a part of a united team.



For our adversaries, seeing these photos and what they represent are a deterrent, discouraging the idea of action against our military. Humanizing the ranks through photography shows the world that not only are Soldiers a lethally trained force; but that they have lives and people to live and fight for.