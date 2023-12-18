My DCMA: Jillian Digiantonio, manufacturing team lead

EVENDALE, Ohio – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Jillian Digiantonio shares her story.



My name is Jillian Digiantonio, and this is My DCMA.



I am the Manufacturing team lead for Aircraft Propulsion Operations General Electric Lynn located in Evendale, Ohio. I love the community I have found here and am very close with my previous team of engineers and cost-and-price analysts, whom I enjoy seeing in the office. It’s also nice to work with contractors on the manufacturing floor and speak to the people making the parts and engines. We learn a lot by interacting and building relationships with the people doing the job.



I have been supervising the manufacturing team located in Evendale, as well as those in the facility in Lynn, Massachusetts, since October 2022. Our team is made up of industrial specialists, procurement technicians and a military program integrator. In the last year, I focused on helping my team understand and get up to speed on all new technology and databases we use while still accomplishing our workload. Our office is residential at GE facilities so we can work closely with the contractor to ensure our military customers receive the parts and engines they need as quickly and accurately as possible.



I have been with DCMA since 2011. I started as a contract administrator at DCMA Hampton, Virginia, before becoming a cost and price analyst at the Lynn office in 2013.



During my time at DCMA, I’ve been through periods of change, to include government shutdowns, but have always felt supported by my supervisors and the agency. DCMA offers many different roles and programs that help people gain valuable experience. I was able to participate in the 4th Estate Office of Personnel Management’s LEAD program in 2018 through 2019. This leadership development program provided leadership skills and knowledge to succeed, and I will be forever grateful for that opportunity.



I feel the aircraft sector makes a big difference to the people in the front lines when we deliver the spare engines and parts they need, giving them an opportunity to be more flexible with their mission. My father was an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force, and I try to think about other service members like him that rely on us to keep their units running efficiently.



In my free time, I enjoy reading, and I am on track to read over 130 books this year with an overflowing to-be-read cart. I also love working out and walking with my dogs and husband. Because of my love for reading, I began volunteering in our community to support our local library system eight years ago. In 2021, I became the board secretary of the Friends of the Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. I love being able to help the community with finding just what they’re looking for and inspiring others to read.



Looking to the upcoming year, I would love the ability to hire more professionals to help alleviate some the workload burden on the current team due to vacancies. I also want to work with the contractor and customers on more reasonable due dates and increase communication between offices to help our metrics. My team is great, and I love being able to work with them every day. I want to retain the knowledge they share to help us achieve our agency goals as I see myself supporting the warfighter through my role at DCMA for a long time.

