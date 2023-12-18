Courtesy Photo | Courtesy Graphic |The Defense Health Agency's 2023 Ready Reliable Care High...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Courtesy Graphic |The Defense Health Agency's 2023 Ready Reliable Care High Reliability Organization Award for promoting a Culture of Safety will be presented to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center leaders for submitting a project titled “Reduction of Hospital-Acquired Pressure Injuries.” Courtesy Credit: Defense Health Agency. see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed’s Nursing Wound Care Team Wins 2023 Defense Health Agency Award



BETHESDA, Md. December 27, 2023 -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center proudly announces that its Nursing Wound Care team won a prestigious 2023 Ready Reliable Care (RRC) High Reliability Organization (HRO) Award for their performance improvement project titled “Reduction of Hospital-Acquired Pressure Injuries.”



Defense Health Agency leaders commended team leader Dawn Ford and her colleagues for improving the culture of safety at Walter Reed. They significantly reduced wound care pressure injuries over a three-year period by successfully implementing an eight-step Practical Problem Solving (PPS) methodology.



“As the Flagship of Military Medicine, Walter Reed continues to lead the way in its multidisciplinary approach to improving patient care and safety; we have cultivated a culture of continuous process improvement that encourages those on the front lines to drive change across the organization,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Director of Walter Reed.



The Awards are presented in the following domains of change: Leadership Commitment, Culture of Safety, Continuous Process Improvement, and Patient Centeredness. The Winners’ Abstract booklet and the Abstract Booklet for All Submissions will be published on the Health.mil website:



https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Access-Cost-Quality-and-Safety/Quality-And-Safety-of-Healthcare/Patient-Safety/Quality-Patient-Safety-Awards



Winners will be recognized at the 2023 Military Health System (MHS) Excellence Awards Ceremony on February 9, 2024.



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.