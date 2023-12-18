NAVFAC Atlantic Small Business Contract Mod

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic has awarded a $25,000,000 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price modification to Risk Mitigation Consulting Inc., a small business located in Arlington, Virginia to its previously awarded contract.



Doing business as RMC 2021, its contract covers professional services for mission assurance assessments of installation and facilities infrastructure and facility-related control systems, performed at DON installations, to include overseas locations



After award of this modification, the total cumulative value of the contract will be $120,000,000 and the term of the contract has been extended by a maximum of 12 months.



“This modification allows the Navy to ensure continued function and resilience of capabilities and assets,” says program manager Rommel Dayanghirang. “This includes personnel, equipment, facilities, networks, information and information systems, infrastructure, and supply chains critical to the performance of DoD Mission Essential Functions in any operating environment or condition.”



This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($12,500,000; 50%) and the Marine Corps ($12,500,000; 50%). No funds are obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $25,000,000 will be obligated on individual task orders.



Work is expected to be completed in January 2025.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk Virginia, is the contracting activity (Contract #N62470-19-D-2002).



