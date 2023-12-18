31st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training

Photo By Airman Synsere Howard | An Italian army solider performs trowel finish during a training exercise at Aviano...... read more read more Photo By Airman Synsere Howard | An Italian army solider performs trowel finish during a training exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 4, 2023. This training exercise showcased the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and our Italian allies, highlighting the commitment to joint readiness and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training alongside the Italian army at Aviano Air Base, Italy Dec. 4 – 6 as part of the Agile Combat Employment initiative.



“There are multiple benefits of having an interaction with the Italian army,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. John Veneranda, United States Air Forces Europe Air Forces Africa chief of RADR, ACE and international engagements. “This training builds mutual trust and confidence between different nations and different entities.”



RADR training exercises aim to simulate a scenario where the airfield had been damaged and needs immediate repair. Airmen assigned to the 31st CES worked with Italian army personnel to assess the damage, develop repair plans and execute necessary repairs to restore the runway to a safe and operational condition.



“Learning everything that we can from each other has been tremendous,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Ray, 31st CES heavy flight superintendent. “Most of our Italian army partners have a ton of experience and have been operating equipment for 25 years or longer.”



The exercise not only showcased the strong partnership between Aviano Air Base and the Italian army but also highlighted the commitment to joint and combined readiness, ensuring both nations can cooperatively re-establish a safe and operational runway to maintain offensive and defensive capabilities.



“Overall, what we found is that strategically, we might not have enough engineers in the Air Force to take care of every base that gets attacked,” said Veneranda. “But when we come together as NATO, we have more than enough engineers to solve any problem across the entire theater.”