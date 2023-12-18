Expanding the Navy’s undersea advantage by revolutionizing repair through automation

Photo By Public Affairs Office | Pictured in the Shell Repair shop at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport's...... read more read more Photo By Public Affairs Office | Pictured in the Shell Repair shop at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport's Undersea and Combat Systems Depot is a new Master Oscillator Power Amplifier torpedo shell engraving system. The Depot Revitalization, Advancements and Growth Opportunities Network team at NUWC Division, Keyport has made great strides in automating the engraving process. (U.S. Navy photo by Angie Meier/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Depot Revitalization, Advancements and Growth Opportunities Network team at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport has tested a revolutionary new initiative with the potential to significantly advance engraver processes for torpedo shell etching.



Current engravers rely on outdated, 1960s-era pantograph-style processes that use traditional cutting equipment and mechanical linkage to hand-copy numerical images. This team, part of a recent partnership between the command’s Undersea Weapons Department Depot and the Keyport Innovation Center, has been looking into ways to automate the process.



The team’s collaboration with the KIC has significantly advanced the process of assessing alternative technologies, selecting them for testing and bringing them to full implementation. The KIC was created to provide a safe environment for engineers and technicians to test out advanced technology solutions.



Last week, the Undersea and Combat Systems Depot underwent setup and testing of a new Master Oscillator Power Amplifier automated laser engraver system, poised to replace a manual process that has been in place for over five decades. This is one of many efforts signifying a definitive shift in approach to production and maintenance, heralding a new era of efficiency as the Navy leans into digital transformation.



The team is a shining example of successful technology implementation. Implementation of digital technologies is a common weakness within any industry, but by creating a pull for new technology across its workforce, the Navy is able to realize the benefits promised by digital transformation.



The decision to automate comes as a response to the growing demand for sustainable practices in the repair industry. As the global community grapples with an industrial base resourcing challenge, Navy innovators like the DRAGON team are recognizing the imperative to modernize support of sustainment of systems. Automation not only streamlines production and repair processes but also contributes to resource conservation, a critical part of making systems economically viable.



The new MOPA laser system is expected to reduce the time required to engrave each shell from an hour and a half to less than 15 minutes (unattended), saving more than $230,000 a year.



The manual process demanded meticulous attention and substantial manpower due to its labor-intensive nature. In addition, due to the age and obsolescence of the pantograph process, expertise to repair and maintain the system is no longer in-house, which presents high risk for work stoppages. The transition to automation is set to revolutionize this aspect of the Depot repair processes for undersea weapons, offering a myriad of benefits that extend beyond mere efficiency gains.



The automated laser engraver drastically reduces maintenance time on both the tool and the parts it processes. The precision and consistency afforded by automation minimize human error, mitigating the need for repairs that were inherent in the older manual process.



The introduction of automation also enhances the overall quality of engraved products. The laser engraver ensures a level of accuracy and detail that is challenging to achieve consistently through manual methods. This not only meets but exceeds industry standards, positioning DRAGON as a pioneer in delivering high-quality products at volume.

The economic impacts of this innovation are significant as well. While there is an upfront investment in implementing automation, the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial costs. Reduced maintenance expenses, increased production efficiency and improved product quality add value to a more competitive and sustainable business model.



DRAGON’s use of the KIC to create a proof of concept process and implement automation in sustainment processes is a testament to its foresight and commitment to successfully supporting digital transformation, breathing life into systems within the sustainment era of their lifecycle. By replacing a decades-old manual process with an automated laser engraver, the group is not only streamlining its operations but also addressing the pressing need to make sustainment of the undersea weapons program more affordable.



This strategic move positions DRAGON as a leader in the Navy for implementing automation within the sustainment realm, showcasing the transformative power of innovation in maintaining and expanding our Navy’s undersea advantage.



Editor’s note: Angie Meier contributed to this article.



