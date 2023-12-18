Alaska Marines deliver toys throughout Northwest Arctic Borough for Toys for Tots

Photo By Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mike McDonald, detachment commander, Detachment Delta Company,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mike McDonald, detachment commander, Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, rides on a snowmobile while dressed as Santa Claus in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2023. Marines traveled to Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough via snowmobile and aircraft to deliver toys to children in remote villages as a part of the Toys for Tots program, which delivers new, unwrapped toys to children during the holidays. McDonald is a native of Denver, Colorado and attended the Virginia Military Institute. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz) see less | View Image Page

NORTHWEST ARCTIC BOROUGH, AK – Marines with Detachment Delta, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, sorted and delivered thousands of toys throughout Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough Dec. 4 – 20.



Larger than the state of Indiana, Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough boasts a population of under 7,800 residents residing within 11 different communities, many of whom are Alaskan Natives. Infrastructure is extremely limited to the villages and towns of the borough, making airplanes the only means of travel available year-round.



Despite significant logistical challenges, the Alaska Marines, based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, traveled hundreds of miles on snowmobiles to deliver toys to eagerly awaiting children.



In total, more than 30,000 toys were collected, sorted and shipped throughout the state. More than 14,000 of those toys were distributed to remote areas of the state, such as the Northwest Arctic Borough.



As in previous years, the Marines’ challenging mission would not be possible without local guides. Locals like Robert Kirk of Noatak and Brad Rich of Kiana helped the Marines traverse dangerous terrain to ensure toys were delivered safely.



The Toys for Tots mission also served as a training evolution for the Marines in operating in extreme cold conditions. Leading up to their mission, they emphasized cold weather training to enhance their skills as subject matter experts in the region.



As the Marine Corps Reserve wraps up its 76th year of the Toys for Tots program, the Alaska Marines will continue to bring the joy of Christmas to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy, no matter the distance or obstacle.