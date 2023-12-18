Recruiters Fight food Insecurity

Photo By Spc. Seth Cohen | U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Seth Cohen | U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, stand for a group picture in West Orange New Jersey, Dec. 21st, 2023. Building a relationship with a local community is essential to the mission success of a recruiter in the state of New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy of Sgt. Miguel Valoy) see less | View Image Page

WEST ORANGE, N.J.- New Jersey Army National Guard recruiters assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, are giving back to their local communities by participating in a food drive on Dec. 21, 2023. In a resolute demonstration of their commitment to community service, 40 soldiers attended the event to ensure that the food drive was successful on all fronts.

The recruiters are eager to give back to their local communities, as building relationships and bringing value to their assigned municipalities is essential to the success of their mission.

“We were right there in the heart of West Orange, feeling privileged and honored to contribute,” said Captain Xavier Ramirez, Able Company Recruiting and Retention commander. “It was an absolute pleasure collaborating, ensuring that Able Company gives back to those who make us who we are.”

The food drive was organized to fight food insecurity in Essex County. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVinchenzo Jr., RWJBarnabas, and the Essex County Board of Commissioners all played an integral role in organizing this food drive.

“Many families are facing food insecurity because of inflation and the rising costs of food and energy. We are pleased to present this special Holiday Food Distribution Event for those who are in dire need and to make sure all our families have something to be thankful for this year,” DiVincenzo said.

Over 1,000 turkey boxes were handed out by the volunteers.

The volunteers consisted of civilians, soldiers returning from Basic Combat Training, and Recruiters from the New Jersey Army National Guard.

The organizations that orchestrated the event didn't expect the turnout from the New Jersey Army National Guard, their attendance was by all accounts a pleasant surprise.

“The turnout was huge, and we got to give back to a lot of people,” said one of the participants. “The soldiers who came seriously made a difference.”

The New Jersey Army National Guard's presence at events like this demonstrates their commitment to serving the citizens they protect.

“Today Able Company got to do what we do best; give back to the community,” said Recruiting and Retention NCO, Sgt. Miguel Valoy. “Essex County had their Holiday Food Drive right in West Orange and we were honored and privileged to be a part of it and the joint fight against food insecurity.”

According to the Office of the County Executive, Essex County hosted over 60 food distribution events at sites throughout the county during the pandemic.

It is estimated that over three million meals were distributed during those events.

With Essex County making up nearly 12% of all food-insecure households in the state of New Jersey, The presence of Soldiers in the community gives hope to the possibility of a hungerless society in the state of New Jersey, and the Nation at large.