I MEF Information Group welcomes new sergeant major; bids farewell to Sergeant Major Daniels

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Fletcher | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Reginald Daniels, outgoing sergeant major of I Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Fletcher | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Reginald Daniels, outgoing sergeant major of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, passes the noncommissioned officer sword to Col. William Osborne, the commanding officer of I MIG, during the I MIG Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 22, 2023. The Relief and Appointment Ceremony represents the official passing of responsibilities from one senior enlisted leader to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Reginald Daniels, the outgoing sergeant major of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, relinquished his duties at a Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 22, 2023. The Relief and Appointment Ceremony represents the official passing of responsibilities from one senior enlisted leader to another.



Daniels served as the senior enlisted leader for I MIG since March 11, 2022. He utilized his vast experience and maintained a climate of trust, which advanced the mission of a unit charged with integrating a legacy force to fight and win in the information environment. His leadership and dedication to leading over 3,100 Marines had lasting positive effects across I MIG.



Daniels co-led more than 50 MIG Force Preservation Councils, focusing on the holistic approach of mind, body, spirit, post-traumatic growth, spiritual resiliency, and total Marine fitness. Sgt. Major Daniels was not merely a figurehead in the Command's Force Preservation Council; a true servant leader, he routinely offered the MIG's leadership keen insight and prioritized personal involvement to ensure Marines were thoroughly supported.



“Sgt. Maj. Daniels is the best command senior enlisted leader I have ever served with or interacted with in my 27-year career,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Sean Nakao, the operations chief of I MIG Headquarters Company. “He is a selfless leader who puts the mission and Marines first.”



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Theodore G. Ingram III, the incoming sergeant major of I MIG, relieved Daniels. Ingram served with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron-11 as the command senior enlisted leader prior to the ceremony.

“I really look forward to working alongside Col. Osborne and maintaining the honor courage and commitment of the MIG,” said Ingram. “I look forward to executing the mission, taking care of the Marines and sustain the readiness of the MIG.”