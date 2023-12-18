1AD CG Discusses Discipline and Proficiency with Company Command Teams in Poland

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Company Command Teams of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Company Command Teams of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, listen intently as U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower gives his professional opinion and experience on the impact of company level leadership on December 21, 2023 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. Isenhower’s visit exemplifies the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s success in training, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Allies and partners just ahead of the holidays. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland - Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, recently conducted an engaging leadership professional development (LPD) session with the company command teams of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team in Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on December 21, 2023.



During the LPD, Isenhower highlighted crucial facets of leadership and professional development within the military.



The event at the Drawsko Combat Training Center within Logistical Support Area South served as a platform for Maj. Gen. Isenhower stresses the pivotal role of soldier discipline, proficiency, and modernization within the operational landscape of the Army.



"Everything important that happens in the Army occurs at the Company/Platoon level and below," asserted Isenhower, emphasizing the criticality command teams have in shaping the broader military paradigm.



The discourse was enriched by insights from Captain Daniela Fernandez, commander of Charlie Company, 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, who echoed the sentiments of the commanding general.



"The discussions reinforced the understanding that effective leadership is the cornerstone of any successful operation," commented Fernandez, underscoring the essence of leadership within the intricacies of military endeavors.



Isenhower's remarks during the discussion encapsulated the essence of effective leadership within the military framework. He reiterated the collective responsibility embedded in maintaining discipline, stating, "On-the-spot corrections are everyone’s business," emphasizing the shared duty of upholding stringent standards within the ranks.



Moreover, Isenhower emphasized the imperative of decisiveness in leadership, asserting, "All of us are leaders, and leaders make decisions," highlighting the proactive role leaders must assume in guiding their teams.



In addressing the future landscape of warfare, Isenhower reaffirmed the centrality of discipline and standards. "Leaders should focus on discipline and standards," he reiterated, stressing the significance of soldier readiness across diverse and challenging conditions.

Fernandez echoed the sentiment, adding, "This emphasis on discipline and readiness prepares our soldiers to navigate adverse conditions effectively."



The discussion underscored the criticality of proficiency and discipline as decisive factors in combat. Isenhower emphasized, "If you can get more proficient at the platoon level, you’re achieving precision dominance," aligning with the imperative of expertise and mastery in military operations.



Isenhower also called for reevaluating the prevailing military culture, advocating for empowerment and trust over an investigative culture. "Look for opportunities to exploit soldier and leader empowerment and have their back when they do it," he urged, emphasizing the need for a culture that nurtures trust and confidence.



Fernandez reflected on the importance of personal connections within the military, noting, "One of the things we lost is just good counseling. People have lost getting to know their soldiers," highlighting the significance of understanding and supporting each soldier under one's command.



In acknowledging the exceptional performance of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Isenhower commended their reputation and contributions. "Word has it that Strike is killing it! From USAREUR-AF all the way back to Fort Bliss, you have built a strong reputation, so keep it up," he praised, acknowledging their companies outstanding achievements within the European theater.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.