From Toys for Tots to a lifetime of service

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Poulson, left, operations chief at Office of Marine Forces Reserve, and Sgt. Jonah Poulson, field radio operator with the Marine Innovation Unit, pose for a picture during a Toys for Tots event, Washington D.C., Dec. 6, 2023. Poulson is a native of Herndon, Virginia and went to Herndon High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

WASHINGTON D.C. – “I’ve always wanted to serve the country, because growing up I always looked up to the service members, and when the time came, I chose the Marine Corps.” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Poulson.



In the town of Herndon, Virginia, Poulson is not just a familiar face. He's a symbol of unwavering dedication to service that extends far beyond his military commitments. Poulson's journey is one of selflessness, inspired by events like Toys for Tots, leading him to forge a lifelong bond with both his community and the Marine Corps.



Toys for Tots occurs annually, and the Marine Corps fulfills the holiday hopes and dreams of an average of 8 million less-fortunate children in 830 communities nationwide. Since 1947, more than 290 million children have been assisted.



Every year, Poulson volunteers for the local Toys for Tots campaign around Virginia, Washington D.C. and parts of Maryland. His passion for the program isn't just about collecting toys for children. It's about instilling a sense of community spirit and compassion that goes beyond the holiday season.



"Toys for Tots is more than just toys. It's about showing children that their community cares," Poulson explained. “Participating in toys for tots is one of the best things ever. It allows us to serve the community and the kids within it, and during this time meet tons of new people, also meeting kids who look up to us.”



Poulson's commitment to serve was ignited when his brother Jonah talked to a Marine Corps recruiter.



“My brother Jonah spoke to the recruiter first, at the time Staff Sgt. Lopez, then persuaded me to talk to him as well,” said Poulson.



Joshua Poulson is a motor vehicle operator and serves as the operations chief with the Office of Marine Corps Reserve while his brother, Jonah Poulson, is a radio operator who recently transitioned to the newly created Marine Innovation Unit.



Poulson’s involvement with Toys for Tots became a catalyst for continued service. Initially drawn to the Marine Corps Reserve for a sense of service, he discovered a purpose that extended beyond the call of duty.



"People should join the Marine Corps Reserve for the opportunity to build yourself. This opportunity has helped me grow in so many ways and has opened up many doors I never would have thought of myself going through,” he said, emphasizing the Marine Corps' core values of honor, courage and commitment.



Poulson's story goes beyond his drill weekends and annual trainings as a Reserve Marine. Through his tireless efforts, he has not only solidified the success of Toys for Tots in Herndon, but he has inspired a new generation of community leaders.



Poulson's impact is felt not only within the Marine Corps but also in the lives of those he serves in his community. His example has led to increased community involvement, with local businesses and residents rallying behind him each year to make Toys for Tots a resounding success.



As Poulson continues his service, he remains steadfast in his belief that small actions can lead to significant change.



"Toys for Tots is just one avenue,” said Poulson. “Service is a way of life, and it's up to each of us to find our path."



Sgt. Joshua Poulson stands as an example to others, embodying the values of honor, courage and commitment in and out of uniform. His journey is a testament to the enduring power of service, proving that a Marine can make a lasting impact that reverberates far beyond their unit.