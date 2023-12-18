Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler Army Medical Center Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Inductees

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Induction

    Photo By Crizalmer Caraang Jr | Congratulations to 1st Sgt. Hadasa Lopez, 1st Sgt. William Booth, Sgt. 1st. Class...... read more read more

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Story by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Congratulations to 1st Sgt. Hadasa Lopez, 1st Sgt. William Booth, Sgt. 1st. Class Matthew Driscoll, and Sgt. 1st. Class John Lambe on their induction into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club.

    The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a private organization for enlisted Noncommissioned officers (NCO), whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 15:27
    Story ID: 460701
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Inductees, by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Induction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT