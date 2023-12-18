Tripler Army Medical Center Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Inductees

Congratulations to 1st Sgt. Hadasa Lopez, 1st Sgt. William Booth, Sgt. 1st. Class Matthew Driscoll, and Sgt. 1st. Class John Lambe on their induction into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club.



The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a private organization for enlisted Noncommissioned officers (NCO), whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition.

