Pearl Harbor Shipyard Achievements Demonstrate Culture of Excellence

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) has achieved three notable accomplishments in 2023 that are in line with the Navy's "Get Real, Get Better" (GRGB) initiative. This success is attributed to PHNSY & IMF's commitment to a Culture of Excellence (COE).



“PHNSY & IMF's Culture of Excellence program, emphasizing people, process, and environment, seamlessly integrates with the 'Get Real, Get Better’ mindset in that we acknowledge challenges and work with appropriate commands to remove barriers in order to accomplish these missions,” said Capt. Richard Jones, commander, PHNSY & IMF. “These accomplishments are very important and have played a huge role in reaching maintenance goals in a timely manner.”



Overcoming Emergency Generator Challenges

USS Hawaii’s Project Team faced a critical obstacle as the Emergency Diesel Generator needed extensive repairs that could potentially delay the ship's undocking by two months. The team, guided by the shipyard's Culture of Excellence, took a proactive stance, opting for a novel wooden platform design proposed by the Shop 64 Zone Manager. Following engineering validation, the platform was swiftly constructed and installed on Hawaii, ensuring a timely undocking. This innovative solution not only saved crucial time but also averted a project schedule delay.



Innovative Solution for Compartment Air Testing

In a separate instance, the Hawaii Project Team confronted a complex challenge related to compartment air testing for a door seal validation, posing potential schedule delays. The team evaluated three alternatives and devised a new test rig and procedure, securing approval from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) headquarters. This resourceful approach saved a substantial number of man-days, keeping the project firmly on track. The shipyard's commitment to excellence and a "Safe to Fail/Learn" environment fostered innovative thinking and effective problem-solving.



MINNESOTA Project's Punctual Undocking

The USS Minnesota project faced a Ship Alteration (ShipAlt) requirement for the ship's Interior Communication System (ICS) after the availability had commenced. This could have resulted in a 90-day undocking extension. However, a swift assessment by the project team, coupled with support from NAVSEA Enterprise, Program Executive Office Attack Submarines (PEO SSN), Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT) and Commander, Submarine Force Pacific (COMSUBPAC) enabled the shipyard to undock ahead of the scheduled date.



These accomplishments underscore the shipyard's steadfast commitment to excellence and the Get Real, Get Better mindset, focusing on transparency, continuous improvement, and a culture that values honesty, humility, and collaboration. By combining these principles, PHNSY & IMF consistently delivers unwavering support to the Navy, ensuring timely and high-quality delivery of ships and submarines.



“The shipyard's commitment to creating an environment of removing barriers empowers our workforce to innovate and find creative solutions to challenges,” said Jones. “This is how we keep the fleet “Fit to Fight.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 12:11 Story ID: 460679 Location: HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pearl Harbor Shipyard Achievements Demonstrate Culture of Excellence, by Trice Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.