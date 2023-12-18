Sergeant Major of the Army promotes newest Army recruiters

Photo By Hunter West | Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Hunter West | Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at a Dec. 21 ceremony at Olive Theater, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to honor the newest members of the recruiting force. see less | View Image Page

By Hunter West



USAREC Public Affairs



Serving as a recruiter for the U.S. Army secures the success and growth of the force. Recruiters must execute plans involving the constantly moving target of recruiting the American public. During a Dec. 21 ceremony at Olive Theater, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command to honor the newest members of the recruiting force.



Of the 200 men and women who participated in the final Army Recruiter Course and Army Station Commander Course graduation of 2023, 193 will join the field as recruiters and seven will become station commanders. Additionally, 59 graduates were promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant during the ceremony.



During his remarks, Weimer said he and his fellow Army leaders recognize how important the new graduates’ mission is, as well as appreciation for their hard work over the past weeks.



“Throughout this challenging course you demonstrated grit and determination, which are the hallmarks of the United States Army,” said Weimer, “and for that, we – the Chief and the Secretary – thank you.”



In addition to showing his gratitude, Weimer also offered some key words of advice for the graduates as they prepare to go on to their recruiting stations across the country and begin talking to the next generation of Soldiers.



“Share personal stories and Soldier stories that will resonate with American people,” said Weimer. “Remember that the power of storytelling is immense. It allows you to connect at a deeper level.”



In addition to recognizing the graduates’ efforts, Weimer also highlighted the important role course instructors play in preparing recruiters and station commanders for their vital mission. To show his thanks to the RRC instructors who ensure future recruiters have every opportunity to gain skills and confidence, Weimer presented the following non-commissioned officers with a Sergeant Major of the Army Challenge coin:



Sgt. 1st Class Terry Howlett



Sgt. 1st Class Adam Deerinwater



Sgt. 1st Class Travis Honore



Sgt. 1st Class Lyle Drones



Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Leonard



Before closing, Weimer encouraged the graduates to always remember how crucial their new roles are – not just as recruiters, but as representatives of the Army:



“You’re the face of our Army, the ambassadors of our values, and the key to ensuring the continued strength and excellence of the United States Army.”