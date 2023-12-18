U.S. Navy Demonstrates Submarine Warfare Capabilities to Japan’s Commander, Fleet Submarine Forces

Philippine Sea (Dec. 1, 2023) – Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Yoshihiro Goka observed underway operations, training, and demonstrations aboard on the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) in the vicinity of Okinawa, Dec. 1.



Cavanaugh and Goka met aboard Santa Fe in the Philippine Sea and observed various underway operations for approximately 9 hours. Demonstrations included ship control and handling skills and periscope depth operations. They toured the crew’s mess, wardroom, chief’s quarters, and control room while also engaging with the crew.



“These operations and engagements strengthen the already ironclad U.S.-Japan Alliance,” said Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7. “U.S. and Japanese submarines and other undersea forces have a critical role in maintaining the Indo-Pacific free and open for all.”



Santa Fe also demonstrated the submarine-launched unmanned aerial system (SLUAS), a system which can extend the ranges of submarine capabilities beyond the line of sight.



The event culminated with a U.S. Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance (MPRA) P-8A Poseidon flying overhead demonstrating a complete picture of U.S. Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) by dropping buoys in the ocean and conducting training simulating ASW tactics.



“This tour facilitated our understanding of the U.S. state-of-the-art technology of the U.S. Navy's submarine force and their sophisticated tactics, and I am convinced that the deepening of mutual understanding between our two commanders will further strengthen the bilateral alliance to much stronger stage.” said Vice Adm. Yoshihiro Goka, Commander, Fleet Submarine Force.



The U.S. Navy regularly conducts engagements, demonstrations, exercises and operations with allies and partners.



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



Santa Fe is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines with Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 11 located in San Diego, Cali. Santa Fe was commissioned in January 1994 and is the second ship of the U.S. Navy to be named in honor of the capital city of New Mexico. Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines feature advanced fire-control systems and 12 vertical launch tubes for Tomahawk cruise missiles.



