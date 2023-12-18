25th FGS celebrates new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 25th Fighter Generation Squadron held a ceremony to recognize 45 new dedicated crew chiefs for outstanding continued performance at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023.



The ceremony allows 25th FGS leadership to formally appoint the titles of “Dedicated Crew Chief", or DCC, and “Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief", or ADCC, upon a select group of individuals. These titles honor their exceptional performance, marking their names on a specific jet that they will work to maintain almost exclusively.



“It feels really good to be among the ranks of the best squadron in the world, the mighty 25th FGS,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Hoffman, 25th FGS crew chief. “It instills pride among crew chiefs to be named a DCC and ADCC. I think it helps improve the 51st Operations Group and maintenance relationship.”



DCCs focus their attention on one jet, allowing them to see trends and tendencies which makes troubleshooting and maintenance more effective.



“A DCC is crew chief that takes pride in his jet,” said Hoffman. “Keeping it clean, making sure it’s in proper working order and being the subject matter expert of that aircraft.”



A 25th Fighter Squadron pilot assigned to the same respective aircraft as the DCC presented each newly recognized crew chief with a coin, certificate and patch which officially designated them to their aircraft.



“It's extremely important for the crew chiefs to have responsibility of their own jet and take pride in what’s theirs,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ryan, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot. “The drive and dedication that these individuals have is crucial to keeping our aircraft operational, and it’s important we give them the recognition they deserve.”

