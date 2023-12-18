VMGR-153 supports Toys for Tots in Maui

MAUI, Hawaii – Today U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, utilized their KC-130J “Hercules” to transport gifts and personnel from Oahu to Maui in support of the annual Toys for Tots mission.



Each year, the Toys for Tots Foundation strives to support areas impacted by natural disasters. The Hawaiian Island Chain, however, poses a unique logistical challenge to transport toys from the foundation. VMGR-153 partnered with ground enablers, including U.S. Marines assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion Hawaii Detachment and the local organization “River of Life Mission.” Together, they organized the hand delivery of toys to Maui families in need.



“We seize every opportunity to extend our support beyond the Island of Oahu,” said Maj. John Coutoumas, the Aircraft Maintenance Officer for VMGR-153. This mission to Maui follows the squadron’s recent assistance to Toys for Tots in Alaska over the past several weeks. “To help bring hope to our Ohana here in Hawaii and see the smiles it brings makes all our effort worth it. This is what our job is all about,” he added.



As the squadron continues to embrace the spirit of this season, they look forward to participating in future missions that serve the communities in which they operate. For more information about VMGR-153 please contact MAG-24 Communication Strategy and Operations, https://www.1stmaw.marines.mil/Subordinate-Units/Marine-Aircraft-Group-24/



