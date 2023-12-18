Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox youth reach for the stars during VBS 2023

    Fort Knox youth reach for the stars during VBS 2023

    Fort Knox youth reach for the stars during VBS 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — As many as 200 youth, leaders and volunteers celebrated a "Stellar" Vacation Bible School July 17-21, 2023, at the Religious Support Office complex.

    Keeping with the galactic theme, approximately 140 youth ranging in ages 4-12 years shark and minnow’d, Simon said, sang, danced and art and crafted their hearts out while learning about the love and light of God.

    Officials from the Religious Support Office said they decked out the halls and some rooms of the building with planets, moons and stars to give the children a special out-of-this-world experience.

