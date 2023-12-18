YPG Soldiers make holiday visit to Arizona State Veteran Home Yuma

The residents of the Arizona State Veteran Home Yuma are having cheerier holidays after a visit from Soldiers from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).



Among the visitors to the residents’ Christmas gathering on December 21 were YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and family, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, and Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering.



“I love spending time with veterans who served their country so selflessly,” said Nelson. “I appreciate this amazing facility and the people who work here supporting the residents.”



Four Soldiers from YPG’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program also attended, sharing fellowship with residents.



“Doing this gives the single soldiers something to do and the opportunity to learn from our veterans, and it allows our veterans to interact with the younger generation,” said Millare. “Hopefully it brings a little bit of joy during the holidays.”



“I feel like I want to get some insight from veterans who have served,” added Sgt. Jason Yang, a pharmacy technician at YPG’s Health Clinic and president of the YPG BOSS program. “It’s really interesting to hear their stories and learn about what they experienced.”

