Wisconsin Airman receives 2022 Arthur S. Flemming Award

1st Lt. Cory Corson, a civil engineer officer at the 115th Fighter Wing, received the 2022 Arthur S. Flemming Award for the Air National Guard.



The award honors outstanding federal employees who have made significant and exceptional contributions to the U.S. government.



Corson distinguished himself as a civil engineer officer from 2019 through 2022 with his involvement in the F-35A Lightning II Conversion Construction Program (CCP) at the wing. Supporting the F-35 aircraft beddown, the CCP established 22 major construction projects totaling approximately $131 million. Corson was charged with the overall management of the projects from concept design to construction completion.



“The award is recognition of Corson’s hard work,” said Lt. Col. Mike Dunlap, the 115th FW’s base civil engineer. “He started working the F-35 aircraft beddown while he was still a senior airman, leveraged knowledge from his civilian career to adapt to U.S. Air Force programs and processes, and immediately began managing the intricacies of over $45 million on six projects that were in various stages of design and construction.”



According to Corson, the magnitude of the F-35 conversion would normally amount to a five-year beddown process; however, the CCP managed to execute all 22 projects in just over 36 months.



“I have a tremendous team in civil engineering and their contributions made my success possible,” said Corson. “However, I wouldn’t have been in a position to receive the Arthur S. Flemming Award without the enduring support from my family. This insurmountable workload would not have been possible without their sacrifices.”



According to Dunlap, Corson’s knowledge, attention to detail and management not only enabled an efficient beddown but provided world-class facilities that 115th FW Airmen will benefit from for many years to come.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 18:15 Story ID: 460609 Location: MADISON, WI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin Airman receives 2022 Arthur S. Flemming Award, by Isabella Jansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.