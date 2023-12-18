147th Attack Wing receives cutting-edge MQ-9 Reaper

Photo By Sean Cowher | Members of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unload a Block 5 MQ-9...... read more read more Photo By Sean Cowher | Members of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unload a Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper at Ellington Field JRB in Houston, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023. The acquistion of the Block 5 Reaper wil enchance the wing's operational capabilities, ensuring it remains a formidable force in the ever-changing landsape of modern warfare. see less | View Image Page

The 147th Attack Wing recently received the cutting-edge Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper, marking a milestone in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology. The new addition to the wing’s arsenal not only enhances its operational efficiency but also underscores the Air National Guard’s commitment to staying at the forefront of modern warfare.



The MQ-9 Reaper, developed by General Atomics, has evolved over the years to become a crucial asset in the U.S. Air Force’s unmanned fleet. With a primary focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), the Reaper has proven itself a versatile platform capable of carrying out a wide range of missions, including precision airstrikes.



The Block 5 variant of the MQ-9 Reaper represents the latest and most advanced version of this formidable UAS. The upgrades encompass improvements in various aspects, including communication systems, data links, and sensor capabilities. These enhancements translate to increased range, endurance, and overall mission effectiveness, allowing the 147th Attack Wing to operate with even greater precision and agility.



The Block 5 Reaper is designed to be highly adaptable, allowing for quick mission configuration changes. This flexibility ensures that the 147th Attack Wing can swiftly adjust to evolving operational requirements, maintaining a strategic edge in dynamic and complex scenarios.



“The block 5 allows us the capability to organically perform satellite launch and recovery,” said 1st Lt. Mark Wilson, 147th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Director of Operations.



The integration of the Block 5 Reaper into the 147th Attack Wing’s fleet signifies a significant step forward in modernizing the Air National Guard’s capabilities. With its expanded capabilities, this advanced UAS enables the wing to conduct a wider range of missions with increased precision,

efficiency, and effectiveness.



“The addition of the Block 5 Reaper aligns seamlessly with the strategic goals and priorities of the 147th Attack Wing,” said Col Bif French, 147th Attack Wing Deputy Commander. “It elevates our capabilities in line with our state and national mission objectives, enhances operational flexibility, reinforces our commitment to innovation, and positions us to meet the challenges of today and anticipate those of the future, ensuring that the 147th remains a force ready and able to fulfill its critical role in national

defense.”



The acquisition of the Block5 MQ-9 Reaper by the 147th Attack Wing exemplifies the Air National Guard’s commitment to staying ahead in the realm of unmanned aerial systems. This cutting-edge technology enhances the wing’s operational capabilities, ensuring it remains a formidable force in the ever-changing landscape of modern warfare. AS the 147th Attack Wing continues to leverage the advanced features of the Block 5 Reaper, it reinforces the importance of investing in innovative technologies to safeguard national interests and maintain military readiness.