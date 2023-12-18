NAVFAC Southwest SONGS Decommissioning Team Members Recognized For Their Milestone Accomplishment

Photo By Mario Icari | NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott presented Command Coins, Dec....... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott presented Command Coins, Dec. 14 in San Diego, to members of the NAVFAC Southwest team who dedicated their time and efforts to San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) decommissioning. The NAVFAC Southwest SONGS team included Bryce Bartelma, Allison Cantu, Juan Lias, Amanda Swaider, Greg Magnuson, Curt Permito, Jerry Sain, and Trevor Hubbard. see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott presented NAVFAC Southwest Command Coins, Dec. 14 in San Diego, to members of the NAVFAC Southwest team who dedicated their time and efforts to San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) decommissioning.



The NAVFAC Southwest SONGS team included Bryce Bartelma, Allison Cantu, Juan Lias, Amanda Swaider, Greg Magnuson, Curt Permito, Jerry Sain, and Trevor Hubbard.



Since 2016, NAVFAC Southwest personnel worked on this high visibility decommissioning SONGS project with major power provider SoCal. Edison, various state cabinet members and their staffs, and all the way up to the Navy’s most senior leadership within DoD.



This team was recognized for exceptional achievement, leading to the development and execution of critical environmental and real estate products in support of the SONGS decommissioning effort aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton NAVFAC songs team, commended for the professional efforts executed and reached critical milestones as multi year, six or seven years. In support of decommissioning efforts the team successfully executed high profile real estate, legal and environmental actions which benefited the USMC mission supported property reutilization and safeguarded the Navy from future liabilities while partnering with SoCal Edison, to include several other stakeholders to effectively decommission the SONGS site. Combined efforts of the Navy team safeguard of the Navy's real estate assets brought critical training lands back into the Navy inventory, delivered over $15 million worth of in kind consideration projects back to the shore infrastructure and supported the orderly decommissioning efforts of SoCal Edison and the Department of Navy.



NAVFAC Southwest Real Estate Director David Bixler delivered the recognition citation during an awards ceremony.