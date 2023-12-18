NAVFAC MIDLANT Environmental, DoD Chesapeake Bay Program Participate in Naval Station Norfolk Fleet Fest STEM Event

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 231020-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 20, 2023) The Department of Defense Chesapeake...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 231020-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 20, 2023) The Department of Defense Chesapeake Bay Program and Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) Environmental staff, within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Works Department, participated in the recent NSN Fleet Fest STEM event, onboard the installation. The volunteer cadre of staff participants provided environmental literature, activities, and a trivia game to the more than 3,000 elementary students, 500 teachers, administrators, and chaperones from Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia Public Schools, in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Angela S. Jones, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Environmental



NORFOLK, VA – The Department of Defense (DoD) Chesapeake Bay Program (CBP) and Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) Environmental (EV) staff, within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Public Works Department, participated in the recent NSN Fleet Fest Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) event.



The volunteer cadre of staff participants provided environmental literature, activities, and a trivia game to the more than 3,000 elementary students, 500 teachers, administrators, and chaperones from Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia Public Schools, who were in attendance.



Students were eager to test their knowledge during an environmental-themed, trivia-style game tailored to their standards of learning, which covered earth resources, watersheds, the Chesapeake Bay, recycling, and how to be good stewards of their environment.



“The enthusiasm of the students was infectious,” said DoD CBP Coordinator Kevin Du Bois. “It was great to see how they worked as a team to answer some of the toughest questions.”



To continue growing their environmental knowledge after the STEM event, students and their teachers were given a wealth of environmental literature and fun activities to engage inquisitive minds.



“It’s always a pleasure interacting with these young learners,” said Mark Sauer, NSN Water Program Manager. “I think we’re as excited about the Fleet Fest STEM event as they are. If we can inspire a couple of these students to pursue a STEM career, who knows, maybe one day they’ll be doing our jobs.”



Along with the students, the EV and DoD CBP staff were eager to return to NSN Fleet Fest after the three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meaningful engagements with students, teachers, and chaperones help fulfill the stewardship goals exemplified in Executive Order 13508, which calls for the Federal Government to lead the effort in protecting and restoring the Chesapeake Bay watershed, while inspiring students to learn more about STEM.



“The students showed interest in the environment and asked questions about what work we do regarding the environment,” said Jennifer Tabor, NSN Installation Environmental Program Director. “We hope students that attended are inspired to follow their aspirations and work in the environmental field.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works, and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



