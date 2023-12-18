From Hardwood to Helmets

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Many Soldiers find that the Army is full of opportunities, whether it's going to courses like Air Assault School or living in places such as Hawaii.

For U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sade Hudson, a Soldier in Bravo Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade that opportunity came in the form of the All Army Women’s Basketball Team. Despite knowing about the All Army Team since high school, Hudson was contempt with ending her basketball career at the collegiate level.

“After I played in college, I was like, okay, my basketball career is over,” Hudson said. “ I’m going to focus on something new.”

However, while scrolling through social media, Hudson found a video that reignited a spark in her.

“I was just on TikTok, and a guy had on an All Army uniform and was talking about the process,” Hudson said. “So I texted him and said that I was interested in playing for the Army team. ‘Can you show me how to submit an application?’”

During this time, Hudson had just become a platoon leader and was almost certain her leadership would not react favorably to losing her.

“I had to wait a little bit to send it up, because I knew my battalion commander was not going to let me take a whole two months off to play basketball,” said Hudson. “I had to make sure that even though I was down there, I still handled my business as a platoon leader up here.”

Upon arriving at Fort Bliss, Texas, where the All Army tryouts were, Hudson had to overcome hurdles immediately.

Half of the players on the team were returning from the previous year and had established chemistry, so according to Hudson, she had to make her mark quickly. “I was told that they were very impressed by what they saw on day one, and I was told I wasn't getting cut,” said Hudson. “But, I still had to go through the whole trial camp, which lasted three weeks, and then finished it off with a tournament against the other branches.”

During her time at camp, Hudson was with her team at all times from living in the allocated housing to working out together and eating together. All of the players came from across the Army and had to learn about their teammate’s strengths and weaknesses. “The varied backgrounds and experiences contribute to a rich tapestry of skills and perspectives,” said Mark Christmas, coach of the All Army Women’s Basketball Team. “Embracing this diversity enhances not only their performance on the court but their camaraderie off it.”

Due to the tournament being close to home, Hudson’s family had the opportunity to watch her play, which included a game against the Marine Corps.

Hudson stated this was her best performance, encompassing a career-high of 11 assists and a clutch three-pointer.

Despite not winning the tournament, Hudson stated that she will look back on her time with the team fondly.

“I can sit there and look at all of our TikTok’s that we made and just laugh,” Hudson said. “We would all be dancing and it was always so funny.”

Looking forward to next year, Hudson is ready to help her team win the championship . But for now, she is excited to be the best platoon leader for her unit and Soldiers.

