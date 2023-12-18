USACE NAD commander promoted to brigadier general

Photo By Mark Getman | Members of Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd's family pin his brigadier general rank on his...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Members of Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd's family pin his brigadier general rank on his uniform during Lloyd's promotion ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 20. Lloyd is the commander and division engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y – Col. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, was promoted to brigadier general during a promotion ceremony here Dec. 20.



Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th chief of engineers and USACE commanding general, hosted the ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. Lloyd’s family, friends and colleagues past and present attended the event.



Spellmon delivered remarks centered on Lloyd’s achievements, including presently leading the largest regional military construction program in USACE at more than $2.1 billion, as well as strengthening relationships to key U.S. and international partners that enhance national security.



“All of these accomplishments brought us here today, John, as you take on the mantle of general officer, and … I often say this at promotion ceremonies, ‘this is not an award, it’s not a thank you, it’s not a pat on the back for a job well done, it’s simply the Army’s senior leadership recognition of this officer’s potential to serve at the next level of command,’” said Spellmon. “We are looking forward to all that you are going to accomplish in the years ahead. I would argue this is the first of many stars the Army’s going to put on your shoulders.”



As the ceremony progressed, Lloyd’s wife and children pinned the brigadier general rank on his epaulets, and per custom, he received the General Officer’s pistol belt to accompany the GO’s sidearm, an M18 modular handgun system, and the one-star general flag was unfurled in his honor.



During his remarks, Lloyd reflected on his professional experiences and those who’ve made a difference in his journey, especially his family and those who have supported them along his career. He specifically referenced several people, including Army officers and non-commissioned officers, civilians and close friends who have shaped him as a leader, noting “I would like you to all know that you have a special place in our hearts and our lives.”



Later, speaking on his career, he said, “That simple act [of enlisting in the Army in November 1985] that I thought would only be a four-year endeavor would turn into a lifelong dedication to the service of our nation. More importantly, it would be the start of a new life, new friends, and a new family. I was hooked, and I loved what I was doing. I always told [my wife] Stacy I would do this as long as it remained fun. Thirty-four years later, my love for the Profession of Arms remains intact. … I’ve loved serving and being a Soldier and being with Soldiers.”



Lloyd finished his remarks with a tribute to his wife.



“Through it all, the most challenging of times, Stacy stood by my side and weathered the storm when most would have left,” he said. “For this reason, this promotion would not have been possible without her.”



A native of Lockport, New York, Lloyd earned his commission in May 1995 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Cameron University, Lawton, Oklahoma. He has served in various roles with USACE throughout his career including as the commander of the Pittsburgh District and as the USACE chief of staff. He became the 59th commander of the North Atlantic Division in June 2022.



As division commander, Lloyd oversees a regional team of more than 3,600 professionals and an annual program of more than $6 billion to plan, design and construct projects that support the military, protect America’s water resources, mitigate risk from disasters, and restore and enhance the environment. He is responsible for a mission set that includes a $1.1 billion Civil Works program, the largest Military Construction and International, Interagency and Environmental programs executed within USACE in Fiscal Year 2023, and world-class support teams including Contracting, Small Business, Real Estate, and other essential enablers.



Along with his undergraduate degree, he has earned a master’s in joint campaign and strategic planning from the National Defense University and graduated from the Canadian Forces College where he studied National Security Policy. Lloyd holds a certification in construction project management from Columbia University in New York, a certificate in advanced security cooperation from the Asia Pacific Center and is a graduate of the Joint Advanced Warfighting School in Norfolk, Virginia.



Lloyd’s military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal. Lloyd is a graduate of the U.S. Army Sapper School, Air Assault School, Pathfinder School, and is a senior-rated jumpmaster.