U.S. Army National Guard Recruit Saves Residents From House Fire

Nutley, NJ— U.S. Army Private Anthony Del Tufo stands alongside esteemed members of the Nutley School Board of Education, honored with a state award for recent acts of bravery.

Visibly relieved, Del Tufo attributes the safety of his community following a potentially devastating house fire not only to himself but also to the military principles of civil service he embodied early in his military career.

"I didn't think it was a big deal," Del Tufo said. "I was just doing what was right."

His recruiter, U.S. Army Sergeant Miguel Valoy, expressed surprise at this response.

"I was completely surprised when I heard this," Valoy said. "I informed him how significant this is; he probably saved their lives."

In what seemed like an unremarkable afternoon in Nutley, Del Tufo noticed a concerning sight—a burning car in a garage.

Instead of calling 911, he immediately rushed to the house, repeatedly ringing the doorbell until someone answered.

Once the homeowner appeared, Del Tufo ensured they were aware of the danger.

He prevented the owner from risking their safety by attempting to retrieve sentimental items as the fire intensified.

The Nutley Fire Department arrived promptly and extinguished the fire.

Their assessment revealed that had they been called any later, the fire would have spread, likely destroying the house.

Despite the option to leave at any moment, Del Tufo remained at the residence overnight after the fire was extinguished, ensuring the occupants' safety.

His selfless act earned immense gratitude from those involved.

"He could have left us alone when the firefighters came," said the homeowner. "He chose to stay because he cared for our safety. His selfless nature is rare, and we felt the mayor and township needed to know of his actions."

Awareness of his actions spread among the citizens of Nutley. Ultimately, the cadre of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program became aware of his heroic deeds.

Following an intense weekend drill at the National Guard Training Center in Seagirt, New Jersey, Del Tufo was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for his actions.

"He did what many didn't do. He acted," said Valoy. "He helped and made a difference like all good soldiers should."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 18:59 Story ID: 460526 Location: NUTLEY , NJ, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army National Guard Recruit Saves Residents From House Fire, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.