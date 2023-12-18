DoD's Idaho Youth Challenge Academy continues to help teens graduate, overcome challenges

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | More than 120 Idaho high school students graduated from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | More than 120 Idaho high school students graduated from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) on Dec. 16, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) IDYCA program provides second chances to Idaho teens who are on the verge of dropping out of high school or who already have by removing at-risk students from their current environment, placing them in the small town of Pierce for 22 weeks with peers going through similar challenges. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

More than 120 Idaho high school students graduated from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) on Dec. 16 in Boise, Idaho. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) IDYCA program provides second chances to Idaho teens who are on the verge of dropping out of high school or who already have.



“I always explain to the cadets that education is something that can never be taken away from you,” said IDYCA principal, Jim Hill. “This graduating class has earned a 3.4 GPA average, that is going from a D plus to a B plus. This class has earned 99 percent of the credits possible, which totals 1,820 credits. Eight cadets have earned their GED, 11 cadets have earned their high school diploma and 20 cadets earned a 4.0.”



Since January 2014, approximately 2,075 Idaho students from nearly every county in the state have graduated from the 22-week program. Following graduation, cadets return to their Idaho communities to finish high school or chase career goals through job corps, education, the U.S. Military and more.



After her mother got sick during her time at the academy, cadet Emali Steffy returned to the academy to finish in her mother’s honor. Steffy spoke at the graduation and told her story.



“All I could think was that I will make my mom proud for not giving up,” Steffy said. “After all that happened, I pushed myself even harder than before to get through the challenge. I worked my butt off to get this far and there is no way I was turning back. I accomplished so many things at the IDYCA. I became a leader and gained a voice. I got healthier, mentally and physically. I earned 15 high school credits in only 22 weeks. I made friends and gained connections. My family became closer and became one. And I made so many people proud.”



The academy is a voluntary program established in most U.S. states. Here in Idaho, the program removes at-risk students from their current environment, placing them in the small town of Pierce with peers going through similar challenges. The program conducts two classes per year and is the program’s 20th class.



“After trying to run away at the beginning of the program, I am an example of having to channel your fears and not letting your failures impede your future progress,” said IDYCA cadet, Chase Hayden, as he spoke in front of the large audience. “And now that I am here at the end of this five month journey, I can look back and say I am proud of myself and my fellow cadets.”



He continued. “When we would go to bed at night, the cadre would tell us to ask ourselves these questions: Was I the person today who will be the person I need to be tomorrow? Was I just one percent better than I was yesterday? Will I be even better tomorrow than I was today?”