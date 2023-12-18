Best places to Work: Civil Engineering Unit Juneau

Find your adventure in Juneau, Alaska! Civil Engineering Unit Juneau is located in the state capital and it is one of the Coast Guard's featured best places to work. Check out this video to learn more about their day-to day jobs delivering shore infrastructure projects, real property solutions, and environmental stewardship to enhance facility partner missions across the Seventeenth District. Still not convinced? Watch this video to see why our team loves living, working, and playing in Alaska. More details below. And remember that every Coast Guard mission begins and ends at a Coast Guard facility!



What we do: Here at Civil Engineering Unit Juneau, we are responsible for providing shore-side engineering support for Coast Guard units throughout Alaska, from Ketchikan to Barrow, and Kodiak to Attu. This includes real property management, environmental support, and construction projects. We work on a wide variety of projects, such as renovating military housing, environmental clean-up, rebuilding and upgrading roads and utilities, and repairing piers and moorings for Coast Guard Cutters.



Why it’s fulfilling: As stated above, every Coast Guard mission begins and ends at a shore facility. Being able to support search and rescue, enforcing federal fishing regulations, and ensure navigational aids operate and function properly is incredibly fulfilling. The caliper of people who we have on staff now is second to none! The superior office dynamic and team-focused approach to problem solving defines CEU Juneau. It’s why our interdisciplinary teams can tackle anything that Alaska has to throw at us. Additionally, from an engineering and construction perspective, Alaska presents some unique challenges: many of our assets are remote, some even require access via helicopter - but you know that from our videos above. Alaska also has some very harsh weather (Valdez, Alaska gets an average of 300 inches of snow a year!) which significantly limits the window of time we have each year to complete a multitude of construction work. These, coupled with significant wind, snow, environmental sensitivity of the beautiful state, and extreme Alaskan temperatures increase the design factors our teams must consider in every project and keep projects interesting and relevant. In the end our staff all agrees: their position at CEU Juneau is a rewarding job that stands out as a pillar of the Coast Guard’s mission support program and being able to solve problems and overcome these challenges with one of the best teams in the enterprise is extremely fulfilling!



What we do for fun: Alaska, specifically the Capital city of Juneau, may be the best place in the world for outdoor activities (but we may be biased). From skiing and snowboarding in the winter, to hiking around glaciers and fishing for 100-pound halibut in the summer, there is something for everyone here. Juneau in particular is nestled right between snow-capped mountains, and the ocean, resulting in breath taking views literally right outside the office windows. Juneau is fortunate to be located in the traditional homelands of the Tlingit and Haida tribes, whose vibrant heritage, rich cultural, and leadership is an ever-present and vibrant part of the community. Juneau also plays host to a number of annual events like music and food festivals - even triathlons in fridged local lakes! These events and other venues like local theaters and excellent restaurants offer the “big city” feel, while the smaller population and remote location fosters a welcoming sense of community and place– you can’t go to the grocery store here without seeing someone you know.



Why you should work here: Civil Engineering Unit Juneau is a diverse workplace that consists of military, civilian, and contract employees, all of whom play an important role in executing our support missions. The community both in the office, as well as, in the city of Juneau, is like no other. If you want a community where people care about each other, and are always willing to help each other out, then you have to come to Civil Engineering Unit Juneau!



- U.S. Coast Guard story by Lt. j.g. Kyle Hansen, U.S. Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:26 Story ID: 460513 Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best places to Work: Civil Engineering Unit Juneau, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.