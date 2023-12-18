Observing December as National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month

As the winter holidays are approaching, it can be the (as they say) most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful time of the year.



While there are parties and family get-togethers for most, for others it can be a very lonely and challenging time.



December is designated as the National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month. In Wisconsin alone, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there was almost “23,000 convictions for operating while intoxicated (OWI), and that someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin.”



No matter the situation, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can come with serious consequences for yourself and possibly others.



Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:



— Plan ahead — designate a sober driver or if you are at a restaurant or bar. Check with the bartender prior to leaving to see if they have a program to provide patrons with a safe ride home (you can visit www.tlw.org/saferide). If throwing a party have ride service/cab company phone number available.



— Designate plenty of time — Experts agree that you should wait at least one hour for every drink you have to sober up. A standard drink is a 12-ounce beer, 8 oz of malt liquor, 5 oz of wine or 1½ oz or a “shot” of 80- proof spirits or liquor. If throwing a party, set a time limit (anywhere from 1 ½ to 2 hours) from the end of the party to stop serving alcohol and offer other non-alcoholic beverages.



— Eat and alternate with other non-alcoholic beverages.



— Don’t ride with someone who is impaired. Don’t let others drive if they are impaired. Always buckle up!



— Do not mix any medications with any alcoholic beverages.



— If you plan on throwing a party or not wanting to drink alcohol at a party, a great alternative is mocktails. You can find great delicious recipes by doing a simple search on the internet, such as sparkling apple cider, orange cranberry mimosa, bloody mary, moscow mule, old fashion, etc.



The Department of Defense has developed campaigns/websites, which are Own Your Limits and Too Much Too Lose. These websites are great resources of information to empower you with the knowledge to set you up for success.



Please remember to drink responsibly, drive safely, and also please remember to check in on your family, friends, and co-workers during this holiday season.



For more information or to seek assistance with any type of challenge or issue, please contact the Employee Assistance Program-Fort McCoy Army Substance Abuse Program at 608-388-2441/5955.



Also learn more about Own Your Limits by visiting https://www.ownyourlimits.org and https://www.toomuchtolose.org.



(Article prepared by the Employee Assistance Program-Fort McCoy Army Substance Abuse Program.)

