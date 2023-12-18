Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apertures differ but focus is same

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,

    I know most people write to you with questions about military terms. Today, I learned something about a military term, which was completely different from what I thought and wanted to share it with you and the readers out there.

    I’m sort of a photography geek in my spare time. I love getting the perfect shot. I have learned to adjust my aperture to maximize the image as I capture it. I always thought when the guys were talking about opening up my aperture to gain understanding, they were talking about the adjustment on the camera and they meant it as a way to bring more data into my view. But I just learned the term really refers to the sights on a weapon and it originates from that.

    Sincerely,

    Aperture Wide Open


    Dear Aperture,

    What an interesting thought! I also never connected that phrase to the sights on a weapon, but I looked it up and you are sure right! An aperture sight is a lens-less sight and is usually made up of a hole to view through or a v-shaped notch. The closer you get to that sight, the wider your field of vision through that aperture — or opening.

    How interesting that it is being used in the way you said. It does sort of mean the same thing - increase your visual data - through the lens or through the sights.

    Thanks for the information,
    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon

