Apertures differ but focus is same

I know most people write to you with questions about military terms. Today, I learned something about a military term, which was completely different from what I thought and wanted to share it with you and the readers out there.



I’m sort of a photography geek in my spare time. I love getting the perfect shot. I have learned to adjust my aperture to maximize the image as I capture it. I always thought when the guys were talking about opening up my aperture to gain understanding, they were talking about the adjustment on the camera and they meant it as a way to bring more data into my view. But I just learned the term really refers to the sights on a weapon and it originates from that.



Aperture Wide Open





What an interesting thought! I also never connected that phrase to the sights on a weapon, but I looked it up and you are sure right! An aperture sight is a lens-less sight and is usually made up of a hole to view through or a v-shaped notch. The closer you get to that sight, the wider your field of vision through that aperture — or opening.



How interesting that it is being used in the way you said. It does sort of mean the same thing - increase your visual data - through the lens or through the sights.



