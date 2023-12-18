Down to Earth with Space Delta 2

On this edition of Down to Earth, we are checking in with a coalition partner from Space Delta 2, Royal Air Force Cpl. Alexander Payne, 18th Space Defense Squadron orbital analysist, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.



Originally from Birmingham, England, Payne enlisted in the Royal Air Force in July of 2016.



As an orbital analyst, Payne provides comprehensive space domain awareness to enable space superiority for the U.S. and allied interests.



“I wanted a career where I felt I could make a difference and give back to society,” Payne said.



Outside of work, Payne enjoys graphic design, playing the drums and guitar, and supporting his football team “Tottenham Hotspur.” He also has a liver spotted dalmatian back in the U.K.



“One of my biggest professional goals is to finish my master’s degree in Air, Space and Cyber Powers,” Payne said.



Payne believes that leading is not about being in charge, but rather taking care of others.



“I think leading is about taking care of those under your charge and being someone they can turn to if they are in trouble,” Payne stated.



When asked who has been an inspiration to him, Payne gave an intriguing answer.



“Tom DeLonge from the band Blink-182 has had a large effect on my sense of humor, interest and hobbies growing up,” Payne said.



Payne hopes to inspire others to be actively engaged and curious about everything – “never be afraid to ask questions.”



DEL 2 leads the operational Space Domain Awareness mission on behalf of the Space Force and uses the Space Battle Management warfighting discipline to identify, characterize and exploit opportunities, and mitigate vulnerabilities in the national security space terrain. By leveraging U.S. allies, DEL 2 is not only strengthening partnerships, but also expanding the effectiveness of coalition space operations and warfighting capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 14:53 Story ID: 460495 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down to Earth with Space Delta 2, by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.