Navy CTT Representatives Review and Update Occupational Standards

Capt. Chris Bryant, commanding officer, CIWT, asked Cryptologic Technician Technical (CTT) rating representatives at the occupational standards review to take back what they learned during the review process, and be an advocate to their commands to ensure that they send their best Sailors from each rating to attend future occupational standards reviews, as those who attend set the standard for their rating moving into the future.

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) hosted Cryptologic Technician Technical (CTT) rating representatives from commands around the globe to discuss their rating’s occupational standards at Corry Station, from Dec. 4 - 8, 2023.



Every two years subject matter experts from within the Navy’s varied ratings come together to validate, add to, modify, and take out elements of their occupational standards; the document that codifies what they do as a rating, to determine the training necessary for their rating to meet the requirements of the fleet.



This year the CTT occupational standards review included: 48 subject matter experts, representing 20 commands, seven resource and requirements sponsors, and nine CIWT staff members. The group reviewed, deleted, developed, or modernized various aspects of the CTT occupational standards. The changes involved updating the CTT rating job scope; updating the job definition for six jobs; modifying or updating 11 core functional areas; and identifying, developing, and updating more than 410 core and non-core task standards for enlisted personnel in the rates of E4 to E7 Tasks. The review resulted in a 25% modernization of the CTT rating.



“Occupational standards reviews impact accession and fleet training requirements, and affect advancement within each rating,” said Sam Kelley, requirements program manager for CIWT. “These reviews help to set the minimum skill requirements for each paygrade within a rating, and are used to develop school curricula, training materials, and advancement examinations, as well as supporting manpower documents.”



Capt. Chris Bryant, commanding officer, CIWT, asked attendees to take back what they learn during the review process and be an advocate to their commands to ensure that they send their best Sailors from each rating to attend future occupational standards reviews, as those who attend set the standard for their rating moving into the future.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains more than 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, cyber warfare technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.