One Team One Fight

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Regional training Site Maintenance – Fort Indiantown Gap, under the 94th Training Division, partnered with the 1st Brigade Combat Team 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, NY, to ensure 16 active-duty soldiers received the wheeled recovery specialist H8 (pronounced Hotel-8) additional skill identifier (ASI) from November 29 - December 15, 2023.



Out of 17 sites that provide wheeled recovery training, to include Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard training locations, RTSM-FIG was chosen to support 10th Mountains soldiers need for this ASI.

10th Mountain and RTSM-FIG utilized the Training Requirements Arbitration Panel (TRAP) program, which allows training sites the flexibility to conduct un-forecasted trainings to fulfill the Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) requirements.



“Chief Benjamin Hinkle, RTSM-FIGs Support Maintenance Technician, was in a course with a soldier from 10th Mountain and through that relationship they knew our capabilities and the quality of training the soldiers would receive at our schoolhouse,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Hoover, Commandant for RTSM-FIG.



“You can feel the energy and comradery in the building from this class because they all know each other, they are all from the same location, so they are bringing a higher level of teamwork and motivation to the class,” Lt. Col. Hoover stated.



“One of my battle buddies attended this course a year ago,” said Spc. Ricardo Rios, “and I was able to receive the exact same treatment, and knowledge that he described to me from his experience here. It is refreshing that they put the same quality and expertise into every class that comes they have.” Rios said it is refreshing that the instructors put the same level of quality and expertise into every class they have.



Spc. Rios found attending H8 with other soldiers likely working on the same wrecker team as him to be beneficial.



“It is very informational,” Rios said, “it gives me the opportunity to see how they interpret information and how they handle the equipment. I now know how they communicate and will be able to maneuver accordingly to get the mission done.”



While at the course, Spc. Rios didn’t just learn an ASI he also learned how to be a better leader. “When I got here, Rios said “I had prior wrecker experience, so I would try to do everything to get it done. The instructors would pull me out of situations so I could step back, watch the other students, and assist them where they were struggling. It allowed them to learn the equipment and let me learn how to lead my soldiers through a problem they may face.”



“I definitely recommend mechanics attend H8 here, the instructors treat you like people, they are very approachable, and they go out of their way to make sure you learn skills you would need throughout your career,” Rios said.

